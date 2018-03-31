Pampa Energía S.A. announces results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2018. All figures are stated in Argentine Pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Main Results for the First Semester of 2018 ('1H18')1

In order to reflect the financial performance of each business segment, as from 2018 and for the comparative periods, the selling and administrative expenses, as well as the financial results, which used to be assigned to holding and others, will be redistributed among the operating segments.

Consolidated net revenues of AR$39,718 million2, 74% higher than the AR$22,801 million for the first half of 2017 ('1H17'), explained by increases of 113% in power generation, 91% in electricity distribution, 34% in oil and gas, 30% in petrochemicals and 126% in holding and others segment, partially offset by 9% of higher eliminations as a result of intersegment sales.

Power Generation of 7,948 GWh from 12 power plants

from 12 power plants Electricity sales of 10,894 GWh to 3 million end-users

to 3 million end-users Production of 45.9 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 182 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of AR$14,881 million, compared to AR$6,435 million for 1H17, mainly due to increases of AR$2,945 million in power generation, AR$3,438 million in electricity distribution, AR$592 million in oil and gas, AR$6 million in refining and distribution, AR$79 million in petrochemicals and AR$1,425 million in holding and others segment, partially offset by higher intersegment eliminations of AR$39 million.

Consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company of AR$352 million, lower than the AR$1,810 million gain in 1H17, mainly explained by AR$13,772 million losses accrued due to 55%4 of AR$ depreciation against US$, currency in which most of the Company's financial liabilities are denominated, whereas the FS reports in AR$, without inflation adjustment.

Main Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 ('Q2 18')5

Consolidated net revenues of AR$20,317 million, 74% higher than the AR$11,661 million for the second quarter 2017 ('Q2 17'), explained by increases of 116% in power generation, 78% in electricity distribution, 37% in oil and gas, 57% in petrochemicals and 151% in holding and others segment, as well as 5% of lower eliminations as a result of intersegment sales.

Power Generation of 3,659 GWh from 12 power plants

from 12 power plants Electricity sales of 5,344 GWh to 3 million end-users

to 3 million end-users Production of 45.9 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 95 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of AR$7,505 million, compared to AR$3,208 million for Q2 17, mainly due to increases of AR$1,643 million in power generation, AR$1,247 million in electricity distribution, AR$486 million in oil and gas, AR$44 million in petrochemicals and AR$944 million in holding and others segment, partially offset by losses of AR$49 million in refining and distribution, and higher intersegment eliminations of AR$18 million.

Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of AR$2,661 million, higher than the AR$91 million loss in Q2 17, explained by the accrual of AR$11,367 million losses due to 43%6 of AR$ depreciation against US$.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (As of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, in millions of Argentine Pesos) In AR$ million As of 6.30.18 As of 12.31.17 ASSETS Participation in joint businesses and associates 6,589 5,754 Property, plant and equipment 46,467 41,214 Intangible assets 1,570 1,586 Other assets 21 2 Financial assets at fair value with changing results 150 150 Deferred tax credits 1,892 1,306 Trade receivable and other credits 8,274 5,042 Total non-current assets 64,963 55,054 Inventories 4,254 2,326 Financial assets at fair value with changing results 23,089 14,613 Investments at amortized cost 516 25 Financial derivatives 4 4 Trade receivable and other credits 23,431 19,145 Cash and cash equivalents 3,223 799 Total current assets 54,517 36,912 Assets classified as held for sale 1,013 12,501 Total assets 120,493 104,467 EQUITY Share capital 1,948 2,080 Share premium 5,822 5,818 Repurchased shares 135 3 Cost of repurchased shares (6,344) (72) Statutory reserve 416 300 Voluntary reserve 8,412 5,146 Other reserves (363) 140 Retained earnings 176 3,243 Other comprehensive result (198) 252 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 10,004 16,910 Non-controlling interests 1,316 3,202 Total equity 11,320 20,112 LIABILITIES Investments in joint ventures and associates 350 - Accounts payable and other liabilities 6,734 6,404 Borrowings 55,165 37,126 Deferred revenues 196 195 Salaries and social security payable 136 120 Defined benefit plan obligations 1,071 992 Deferred tax liabilities 465 1,526 Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability 925 863 Tax payable 836 366 Provisions 5,386 4,435 Total non-current liabilities 71,264 52,027 Accounts payable and other liabilities 23,431 18,052 Borrowings 8,806 5,840 Deferred income 3 3 Salaries and social security payable 1,508 2,154 Defined benefit plan obligations 99 121 Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability 1,305 943 Tax payable 2,054 1,965 Financial derivatives 112 82 Provisions 548 798 Total current liabilities 37,866 29,958 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale 43 2,370 Total liabilities 109,173 84,355 Total liabilities and equity 120,493 104,467

Consolidated Income Statement (For the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2018 and 2017, in millions of Argentine Pesos) First Half Second Quarter In AR$ million 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales revenue 39,718 22,801 20,317 11,661 Cost of sales (24,494) (15,721) (12,839) (8,313) Gross profit 15,224 7,080 7,478 3,348 Selling expenses (1,862) (1,410) (895) (698) Administrative expenses (2,705) (2,088) (1,423) (1,034) Exploration expenses (4) (13) (2) (5) Other operating income 3,746 1,844 256 603 Other operating expenses (3,375) (1,260) (863) (535) Results for participation in joint businesses and associates 632 568 73 274 Operating income 11,656 4,721 4,624 1,953 Financial income 956 664 528 350 Financial costs (3,066) (2,410) (1,631) (1,143) Other financial results (13,341) (705) (11,213) (1,323) Financial results, net (15,451) (2,451) (12,316) (2,116) Profit before tax (3,795) 2,270 (7,692) (163) Income tax 1,936 (112) 2,511 320 Net income for continuing operations (1,859) 2,158 (5,181) 157 Net income from discontinued operations 3,069 188 2,538 (106) Net income for the period 1,210 2,346 (2,643) 51 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 352 - 1,810 (2,661) (91) Continuing operations (2,654) 1,637 (5,198) (14) Discontinued operations 3,006 173 2,537 (77) Non-controlling interests 858 536 18 142 Net income per share attributable to the owners of the Company 0.1731 0.9349 (1.3373) (0.0469) Basic and diluted income per share of continuing operations (1.3048) 0.8378 (2.6122) (0.0072) Basic and diluted income per share of discontinued operations 1.4779 0.0971 1.2749 (0.0397)

1 The financial information presented in this document are based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina, and consequently, the FS discriminates the continuing operations from the assets agreed for sale, which are reported as discontinued operations.



2 Under the IFRS, Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, being its equity income being shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'.



3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before net financial results, income tax and minimum notional income tax, depreciations and amortizations, non-recurring and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at ownership. For more information, see section 3 of this Earnings Release.



4 1H18 nominal exchange rate variation.



5 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on June 30, 2018 and of 2017 are based on unaudited FS prepared according to the IFRS accounting standards in force in Argentina corresponding to the six-month period of 2018 and 2017, and the quarters ended on March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.



6 Q2 18 nominal exchange rate variation.

