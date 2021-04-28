Pampered Chef and American Cancer Society Continue to Give Hope a Home

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, and Pampered Chef, an Illinois-based mealtime solutions company, are teaming up to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS) Hope Lodge ® Program, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers when their best hope for effective treatment may be far from home.

From May 1 -31, individuals can host Help Whip Cancer ® fundraisers, and Pampered Chef will contribute up to 25% of total sales to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program. Pampered Chef will also contribute $1 to the American Cancer Society for every Scoop & Serve Spatula purchased during the month of May 2021. Help Whip Cancer fundraisers can be booked at pamperedchef.com.

"Our 2021 partnership with Pampered Chef provides a unique opportunity to raise money for our Hope Lodges as we prepare to welcome guests back home. With over two decades of support, Pampered Chef continues to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer by providing critical support to patients and their caretakers during treatment," said Wayne White, EVP of the American Cancer Society.

"Through our partnership with American Cancer Society, we have been able to raise funds to support Hope Lodges across the country," said Terry Haley, CMO for Pampered Chef. "The cornerstone of our business is shared mealtime. It's an honor to help provide cancer patients and their caregivers a safe place to gather, enjoy meals as a community and allow them to focus on what matters most – their care."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society temporarily suspended the Hope Lodge program nationwide to protect immune-compromised cancer patient residents, volunteers, and staff. The Society is working towards reopening these facilities to guests after Q2 of 2021. Funds raised by Pampered Chef will support the reopening of Hope Lodge facilities and provide support for cancer patients traveling for treatment.

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/PamperedChef or follow along at Instagram.com/PamperedChef.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

