Pampered Chef Honors International Women's Day with "Women Who Stir Up Change" Campaign Featuring Chef Kat Ashmore

ADDISON, Ill., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampered Chef , the beloved kitchen brand empowering home cooks and entrepreneurs for more than 45 years, is launching Women Who Stir Up Change, a campaign celebrating women who use food to inspire confidence, build community, and lead with purpose. As part of the campaign, the company has partnered with Kat Ashmore , a chef, two-time New York Times bestselling author, social media personality, and mother whose approachable cooking style and community-first voice resonate with home cooks everywhere. Together, Pampered Chef and Kat are bringing this campaign to life with a co created recipe, Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos, and Kat's favorite Pampered Chef tools designed to make cooking faster and easier.

Since 1980, Pampered Chef has been about so much more than quality kitchen tools and recipes; it's also about opportunity. From the heart of her suburban Chicago kitchen, founder Doris Christopher turned a simple idea into a business that gave her the freedom to earn income while keeping family first. In doing so, she helped pave the way to empower women in the kitchen and in business. Today, that spirit lives on through Pampered Chef's community of independent consultants who share cooking experiences, recipes, and tips that simplify mealtime and bring people together in homes worldwide.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Women Who Stir Up Change shines a spotlight on women who are transforming their kitchens into spaces of creativity, leadership, and empowerment, making meaningful contributions in their homes and communities every day.

"At Pampered Chef, we're inspired by women who are making a difference in their homes and in their communities, transforming their passion into opportunity," said Nevena Srebreva, CEO of Pampered Chef. "Our Women Who Stir Up Change campaign celebrates their impact, not just on International Women's Day but every single day."

Chef, author, and creator Kat Ashmore embodies the campaign's mission and the spirit of Pampered Chef's founder. In 2019, Kat traded her bustling career for the role of stay-at-home mom, transforming her kitchen into a sanctuary and sharing her daily culinary adventures with her growing community. Known for making nourishing, joyful meals feel effortless, she inspires millions to embrace cooking as an act of self-love and connection. Her second New York Time's bestselling cookbook, Big Bites: Time to Eat!, is now out, bringing 110 simple, bold, and nourishing recipes to home cooks everywhere.

"Cooking is an act of self-love and connection," said Kat Ashmore. "I'm honored to partner with Pampered Chef on Women Who Stir Up Change. This campaign is about celebrating women in the kitchen and beyond, and showing that simple, bold recipes can bring people together in meaningful ways."

These Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos deliver big flavor and even bigger versatility. Perfect for busy weeknights or shared gatherings, this recipe can be customized with beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, ground meat, jalapenos, and more, making it a go–to favorite for every type of cook.

To bring the recipe to life, Kat highlights some of her go-to Pampered Chef tools she uses:

Rapid-Prep Mandoline —Cuts potatoes into even slices in seconds.

—Cuts potatoes into even slices in seconds. Electric Twist & Chop —One-touch chopping for effortless nacho toppings.

—One-touch chopping for effortless nacho toppings. Mix 'N Chop —A uniquely simple way to break up meat and brown it evenly.

—A uniquely simple way to break up meat and brown it evenly. Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven —The dual oven makes it quick and easy to make a family-sized batch of crispy potato nachos with a melty cheese topping.

These tools reflect Pampered Chef's commitment to high-quality, innovative solutions that inspire confidence in cooks of all levels.

To find the full recipe and more information on Kat's favorite Pampered Chef products, visit Shop Kitchen and www.pamperedchef.com .

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of tens of thousands of independent consultants. For 45 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around their own lifestyle, goals, and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com and follow @PamperedChef on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest , and YouTube .

About Kat Ashmore

Kat Ashmore is a professionally trained chef, cookbook author, and creator of recipes that are nourishing, bold, and fun. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbooks Big Bites and her newest release, Big Bites: Time to Eat!, which features 110 simple, approachable, and mostly gluten-free recipes for home cooks of all levels. With millions of followers across social media platforms, Kat inspires home cooks to make everyday meals extraordinary while keeping the kitchen accessible, joyful, and empowering.

SOURCE Pampered Chef