Pampered Pooches in Paradise: K9 Resorts Opens Luxurious Pet Hotel in Pompano Beach

Award-Winning Franchise Brings "Ritz-Carlton for Dogs" Experience to South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, an internationally recognized and multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise, is set to open its newest location in Pompano Beach on Feb. 1. Located at 3885 N Federal Hwy., this new best-in-class pet hotel will provide Pompano Beach pet parents with an exceptional boarding and daycare experience that goes well beyond standard pet services. To celebrate the initial opening, K9 Resorts in Pompano Beach will be hosting a grand opening event on Feb. 1 from 11 am – 2 p.m. A ribbon-cutting event with the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce and local city officials is also slated to take place on Feb. 6 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Dubbed the Ritz Carlton for dogs, the new location offers luxury dog boarding suites, premium Kuranda dog beds, high-definition TVs tuned to Dog TV or Animal Planet, premium shampoo in its bathing salons, and much more to make it dogs' favorite place away from home. With health and wellness being a top priority, K9 Resorts also features a state-of-the-art air purification and ventilation system which is constantly cleaning the air. In addition, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels feature outdoor play yards equipped with K9Grass® with antimicrobial agents and indoor playrooms, providing pets with everything they need to make new friends with other prescreened guests and resort staff, while burning off some energy.

K9 Resorts staff are provided with industry-leading training and certifications. Beyond this, every team member has a profound love for dogs and is dedicated to providing them with the best possible care. As a brand standard, the K9 Resorts team in Pompano Beach always treats every dog like their own, ensuring a safe and secure environment that prioritizes each pet's well-being.

"The new Pompano Beach location marks an exciting milestone as our second facility in South Florida," said K9 Resorts Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Steven Parker. "Following the success of our first Florida location in Wellington, we recognized the need to expand into Broward County. We understand the crucial role dogs play in our lives, and every pet parent deserves a place where they know their dogs are safe, comfortable, and having a great time. Our dedicated staff treats every pup as if they were their own and we're confident our new location will be a valuable addition to the Pompano Beach community."

K9 Resorts Pompano Beach will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pompano Beach dog parents can connect with the new resort on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact K9 Resorts of Pompano Beach, please call (754) 704-5725, or visit https://www.k9resorts.com/pompano-beach/.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel (www.k9resorts.com) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, the highest level of recognition within the pet industry. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

Media Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman Public Relations | [email protected]

SOURCE K9 Resorts