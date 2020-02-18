Pamplin School of Business hosts Women in Business Showcase at Portland Art Museum

Katherine Phillips Durham, Board Director and Former CMO and P&L Executive (The Standard and HP Inc.), will serve as emcee and moderator for the event. The following professional women will participate in the panel:

Lena Wittler , CEO, Clark Public Utilities

, CEO, Clark Public Utilities Janet Campbell , Vice President/Chief of Staff, Cambia Health Solutions

, Vice President/Chief of Staff, Cambia Health Solutions Anne Weaver , CEO, Elephants Delicatessen

, CEO, Elephants Delicatessen Anna Maria Ponzi , President, Ponzi Vineyards

The showcase will include a question-and-answer session with the panelists and a pre-event networking reception with hors d'oeuvres and wine. There will be a display of various women-owned businesses exhibiting onsite.

"We are thrilled to once again offer the Women in Business Showcase to the Portland business community," said Robin Anderson, Dean of the Pamplin School. "We are proud of the diversity among our faculty, staff and alumni and this is a great way to come together with other business leaders. We are proud of the work they do, and we wanted to offer a forum to highlight women successes. We look forward to bringing together professionals of all levels at this event."

The Pamplin School offers the Showcase under education series – offerings for the public that spotlight business topics and trends and provide networking opportunities. These events are part of their Professional Development for Executives (PDE) program that also includes a Mentor Match-Up opportunity for graduate students and Learning Labs (free workshops for the public).

For more information, please contact Lilia Grundy at grundy@up.edu.

About University of Portland Pamplin School of Business

Founded in 1939, the Pamplin School of Business at University of Portland is one of five business schools in Oregon accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Offering undergraduate and graduate degrees, the business school's focus is to provide students with innovative and challenging educational experiences beyond the classroom. For more information, visit https://business.up.edu.

