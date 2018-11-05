Pamplona Announces New Leadership Team and Partner Promotions

LONDON and NEW YORK, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pamplona Capital Management ("Pamplona") is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Martin Schwab and William Pruellage as Co-Managing Partners, jointly responsible for Pamplona's day-to-day operations. Alex Knaster and John Halsted will continue to lead the firm, with Alex remaining as Chairman and CEO, and John becoming President of Private Equity and continuing as Chair of the Investment Committee.

John Halsted commented: "Martin and Bill have a strong foundation of trust, personal respect and friendship and I am delighted to be handing them more responsibilities in the management of the firm. They have a proven track record of leading numerous successful investments and managing teams."

Pamplona is also pleased to announce the promotion of Paul MacDuff, Pekka Puustinen and Russell Gehrett to Partner.

Alex Knaster commented: "These promotions are about the future and ensuring we have the right leadership structure to carry on our strong track record of success. During the past 24 months Pamplona has continued its strong performance having invested over $4 billion and returned $3.5 billion of capital to investors through eight exits. Our fifth fund, a $3.2 billion investment vehicle raised in 2017, has significant capital resources available which we are ready to deploy in new investments."

About Pamplona Capital Management

Pamplona Capital Management, LLP is a specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity and single-manager hedge fund investments. With offices in London, Madrid, New York, Boston and Malta, Pamplona manages over $12 billion in assets across a number of funds for a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds. Pamplona invests long-term capital across the capital structure of its portfolio companies in both public and private market situations. Please see http://www.pamplonafunds.com for further information.

Media Contacts:

TB Cardew (PR advisor to Pamplona)

Ed Orlebar

Phone: +44-7738-724-630

E-Mail: ed.orlebar@tbcardew.com

Alycia MacAskill

Phone: +44-7876-222-703

E-Mail: Alycia.macaskill@tbcardew.com

SOURCE Pamplona Capital Management