Pamplona Capital Management Completes Acquisition of Loparex

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamplona Capital Management ("Pamplona") has completed its acquisition of Loparex from funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group ("ICG"), alongside members of the company's leadership team, who remain committed to supporting the long-term growth of Loparex's customers. Simon Medley will continue to serve as CEO.

Loparex is the leading global manufacturer of silicone release liners, serving customers in a diverse range of technically demanding end markets, including medical, industrial, tapes, graphics, hygiene, label and composites. Loparex has a global presence, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

Paul MacDuff, Partner at Pamplona, said: "Over the last 113 years, Loparex has established itself as a leader in the silicone release liners market, with a strong reputation for in-depth technical expertise and industry-leading production technology. We look forward to working with the Loparex management team to solidify and build on this position going forward."

Simon Medley, Loparex CEO, commented: "Loparex is well placed for future growth and we firmly believe that Pamplona is the right partner to support us as we accelerate our market-driven strategy to create significant value for both the company and its customers."

Martin Schwab and William Pruellage, Co-Managing Partners at Pamplona, added: "Pamplona has a proven track record in accelerating the development and expansion of manufacturing companies, and we are looking forward to bringing the company's expertise and products to an even wider global market."

Pamplona's investment has been made from its fifth private equity fund, Pamplona Capital Partners V, L.P., a $3.2 billion investment vehicle raised in 2017.

About Pamplona Capital Management:

Pamplona Capital Management is a specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity and other diversified strategies. With offices in New York, London, Boston and Madrid, Pamplona manages over $12 billion in assets for a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds. Pamplona invests long-term capital across the capital structure of its portfolio companies in both public and private market situations.

www.pamplonafunds.com

About Loparex:

www.Loparex.com

