Pamplona To Acquire Pelsis, A Leading Global Manufacturer And Distributor Of Pest Control Products

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamplona Capital Management ("Pamplona"), a specialist investment manager, is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pelsis, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of pest control products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pelsis is a trusted global supplier to the world's largest pest control operators, distributors and retailers through leading brands such as Edialux, Insect-O-Cutor, B&G, Curtis Dyna-Fog and Pest-Stop. Pelsis is recognised for its technical products and innovation, with a strong presence in global pest control markets. The transaction marks an exit for mid-market private equity firm LDC.

Pelsis is led by Andrew Milner and employs over 600 people across fifteen facilities in Western Europe and the US.

Martin Schwab, Co-Managing Partner, Pamplona: "We are looking forward to partnering with Andrew and the management team of Pelsis and are impressed by the work they have done to build the company into an attractive growth platform in recent years. As a global leader in the highly resilient pest control market, we believe Pelsis is very well positioned to take advantage of the strong trend towards greater focus on health and hygiene, and continued growth and development of the pest control industry. Pamplona's track record in supporting management teams in executing their strategic ambitions across both sides of the Atlantic and experience in carrying out bolt-on acquisitions ideally position us to support Pelsis for the next stage of growth."

Andrew Milner, CEO of Pelsis: "We are very excited to begin this new chapter for Pelsis together with Pamplona. Pamplona will actively support Pelsis in achieving our shared goals and growing further into the US and Europe, consolidating our position as a market leader and introducing new, innovative products to the market. Having met the Pamplona team, we look forward to working with them in driving the company's further success.

"We have always been focused on our objective to become a world leading supplier of pest control products. LDC has been a supportive investor throughout our partnership. They knew we wanted to grow through acquisition and they absolutely delivered by helping us to make three significant acquisitions. Today the business is a leader across multiple categories."

Dale Alderson, Head of the North West at LDC, added: "We partnered with Pelsis to support its international acquisitive growth strategy. During our partnership, Andrew and his team have cemented Pelsis' market-leading position by making astute acquisitions. I have no doubt they will continue to go from strength to strength as they continue to expand across the world."

Pamplona received financial advice from Houlihan Lokey and William Blair, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal advice. Pelsis received financial advice from Rothschild and legal advice from DLA Piper. PWC provided financial due diligence and OC&C provided commercial due diligence.

About Pamplona:

Pamplona Capital Management is a specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity and other diversified strategies. With offices in New York, London, Madrid, and Malta, Pamplona manages over $11 billion in assets.

About LDC:

LDC is the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It has committed to/ invest £1.2bn in UK mid-market businesses over the next three years. The private equity firm has a portfolio of 90 businesses across the UK, across a broad range of sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Retail & Consumer, TMT, Travel & Leisure and Support Services. LDC has a nationwide network of regional offices to provide a local presence to the businesses and communities it supports.

