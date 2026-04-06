Pan Am Cancer Expands Global Leadership in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy by Collaboration with Internationally Renowned Cancer Pioneer Dr. Baofa Yu

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoSurgery Protocols to be Oﬀered No Option Advanced Cancer Patients The Pan Am Cancer Treatment Centers, the Global Leaders in Patient-Speciﬁc Peptide Cancer Immunotherapy, announced today initiation of a collaboration with Dr. Baofa Yu, CEO of Baofa Immunotherapy LLC, an organization that owns three major hospitals and has treated over 30,000 patients of cancer patients using novel non-toxic "ImmunoSurgery" procedure.

Pan Am Cancer Treatment Centers

The Pan Am Cancer Treatment Centers was started in 2009 to provide patients cutting edge personalized immunotherapies including dendritic cells, allogeneic NK cells, and neoantigen peptide vaccination. Over 2,000 patients have been successfully treated with long term responses reported in over 70% of treated patients.

The current collaboration with utilizing advanced immunological techniques to "program" the immune system to attack the patient's cancer cells throughout the whole body by stimulating immunological recognition of the cancer cells made to die in an immunogenic manner within the patient.

"Dr. Lopez and his team at the Pan Am Centers is an example of highly accelerated clinical translation of innovative science in a professional and Good Clinical Practices recognized manner," said Dr. Baofa Yu. "For years the group of Dr. Lopez has provided the best available medical immunotherapy for patients, has well as conducted clinical trials for major biotechnology companies, which in some cases have been the basis for FDA clinical trial approvals1. It is an honor to bring our ImmunoSurgery Technology to the Americas starting with the Pan Am Cancer Treatment Centers."

The ImmunoSurgery Procedure is a patented, minimally invasive treatment that injects a mixture of chemotherapy drugs and a hapten (such as penicillin) directly into solid tumors via a ﬁne needle in outpatient sessions. The drugs kill cancer cells locally while creating a slow-release depot eﬀect, and the hapten binds to released tumor antigens, triggering a strong personalized immune response that turns the patient's own tumor into an in-situ vaccine. This stimulates T cells and other immune components, often producing abscopal eﬀects against distant metastases with no side eﬀects and potent responses in hundreds of patients with advanced cancers like lung, liver, and pancreatic tumors.

"Dr. Baofo is internationally recognized as the pioneer in non-toxic, immune based therapies. After his mother passed away from cancer he has dedicated his life to ﬁnding a cure including being trained the prestigious Salk Institute, subsequently joining the faculty at University of California San Diego2, and subsequently establishing international medical facilities aimed at expanding his novel immunotherapy," said Dr. Javier Lopez. "Dr. Baofa has gained respect of the international oncology community through his numerous peer reviewed papers as well as presentations at international cancer symposia3. We are excited to initiate our collaboration and begin oﬀering the ImmunoSurgery option to our cancer patients."

Media Contact

Dr. Javier Lopez

Panam Cancer Treatment Centers

US (619) 735 9581 | MX (664) 143 0480

Panamctc.com

[email protected]

1 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4830034/pdf/12967_2016_Article_842.pdf

2 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yu_Baofa

3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=baofa+yu+cancer&sort=date&size=200

SOURCE Pan Am Cancer Treatment Centers