Pan Am Flight Academy Expands Training Capabilities with Acquisition of Alliance Aviation

OKLAHOMA CITY and MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Capital Management, a private equity firm investing exclusively in Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space, today announced that its portfolio company Pan Am Flight Academy, LLC ("Pan Am") has acquired Alliance Aviation, Inc. ("Alliance"). Alliance is a leading Part 142 flight training organization serving a diverse global customer base, with particularly strong relationships across Latin America. The acquisition positions Pan Am to enhance its simulator-based training offerings and further strengthen its position in the independent flight training market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alliance Aviation into the Pan Am family," said Alex Pinho, President of Pan Am. "This acquisition enhances our training capabilities and brings with it a highly complementary customer base. By combining our expertise and resources, we can provide even higher-quality training and more seamless experiences for our students and airline partners."

Alliance will operate as a division of Pan Am under the continued leadership of Federico Flores. Pan Am and Alliance have enjoyed a longstanding commercial partnership which will now flourish under common ownership and provide meaningful operational and financial benefits.

"Joining Pan Am allows us to scale our mission while preserving what has made Alliance successful," said Federico Flores, Owner of Alliance Aviation. "This partnership gives our customers access to a broader training ecosystem while allowing us to further integrate programs, strengthen global relationships, and continue delivering an exceptional training experience while growing together as a unified team."

Greg Agnew, Partner at Acorn Capital Management, added, "The acquisition of Alliance Aviation is a strategic milestone for Pan Am, reflecting our confidence in the combined organization's ability to lead the independent flight training market. The partnership provides Pan Am with both strategic and operational resources needed to accelerate growth and pursue new training opportunities worldwide."

About Acorn Capital Management

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a pioneer in commercial aviation training, boasting unmatched experience, a diverse simulator fleet, and a comprehensive array of programs tailored to the aviation service industry. As the sole surviving division of the original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy's training heritage traces back to the earliest days of airline flight training. Founded in 1980, Pan Am Flight Academy's headquarters remain in Miami, Florida. For further details, please visit www.panamacademy.com .

