Pan Am Flight Academy Reveals B777-200ER, Level D, Simulator Upgrade

MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Am Flight Academy revealed the most recent enhancements to its second Boeing – 777, Level D, full motion flight simulator. Based in the aviation academy's headquarters in Miami, Florida, the Level D, B777 has been upgraded to embody the popular B777-200ER.

The upgrade includes a conversion to the GE engine software model along with Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and the incorporation of an Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) solution using a wireless tablet. "This upgrade demonstrates Pan Am Flight Academy's commitment to supporting our customer's needs by expanding our offering for current aviation training demands" said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "At Pan Am, we are dedicated to providing quality training to our partners and customers. As part of this commitment, our strategy will be to continue to invest in equipment as dictated by our customer's needs.. We are confident this will be a great addition to our service portfolio".