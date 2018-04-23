Pan Am International Flight Academy Announces UPRT strategy and readiness fleetwide

Pan Am's strategy for UPRT compliance is to be certified Fleetwide by March 2019. Currently, the aviation training center offers over 100 different training options on over 20 different aircraft fleet types. Last year 2017, over 5,000 pilots and aviation professionals trained at our facilities and we expect an increase to that number this year.

"Pan Am's priority is to provide the highest quality training in the aviation industry," said Mark Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Pan Am International Academy.

UPRT featured elements include:

Full stall (EET) (Extended envelope training)

Enhanced icing effects

UPRT scenarios and training tools

Gusting crosswinds

Bounced landing

"Pan Am International flight academy offers comprehensive programs to meet training objectives and understands the need to maintain the highest training standards while keeping costs under control. That is why we are confident that at Pan Am International Flight Academy, we can provide solid, cost effective UPRT and evidence-based training," added Johnson.

Pan Am International Flight Academy has decades of experience and operations and firmly believes there is no better tribute to the Pan Am legacy than to train and deliver the next generation of the worlds Aviation Professionals.

About Pan Am International Flight Academy

Pan Am International Flight Academy, headquartered in Miami, FL, has its origins in Pan American World Airways as its original training division, and operates under one of the most recognized brands in the world. The company has facilities located in Florida, Las Vegas and affiliations in Japan and Thailand where we provide flight simulation and training on nearly all major aircraft types by having access to over 50 full flight simulators. With over 200 professional training programs such as flight attendant, mechanic, and Air Traffic Control, Pan Am International Flight Academy has its own Career Pilot Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, where we are dedicating to training the next generation of pilots.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-am-international-flight-academy-announces-uprt-strategy-and-readiness-fleetwide-300634566.html

SOURCE Pan Am International Flight Academy