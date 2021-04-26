Pan-American Life Insurance Group Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company

NEW ORLEANS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan-American Life Insurance Group, a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

"We are very proud to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company as it is a testament of our disciplined approach to executing our corporate strategy and continuing to deliver on our commitment to our policyholders during a time of changing needs," said José S. Suquet, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Pan-American Life Insurance Group. "Guided by the steadfast commitment of our PALIG team across the Americas, who were each relentless in the face of challenge, we are emerging stronger and positioned for continued growth and opportunities."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty-member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

