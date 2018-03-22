Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS; TSX: PAAS) (the "Company") has filed its 2017 audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "Statements"), together with its 2017 Annual Information Form (the "AIF"), with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR. The Company has also filed the Statements and the AIF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR by way of its Annual Report on Form 40-F. These documents are available on the Company's website at www.panamericansilver.com .

