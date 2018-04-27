Pan American Silver Announces Operations Suspended at Huaron Mine

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS; TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver", or the "Company") today reports operations at its Huaron mine have been suspended since April 24, 2018 as a result of road blockades instituted by members of the nearby Huayllay community. The community members have demanded compensation from the Company for alleged impacts to community land, as well as additional service contracts for construction work, haulage and material supply to the mine. Pan American Silver is actively involved in discussions with the community members and is engaged in a mediation process being led by the Social Affairs General Office of the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines. The Company will provide notice once operations at the Huaron mine have resumed.