Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

A total of 112,896,150 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 73.64% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, otherwise known as say-on-pay, and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Ross J. Beaty 74,792,224 (95.14%) 3,824,484 (4.86%) Michael L. Carroll 78,328,860 (99.63%) 287,848 (0.37%) Neil de Gelder 74,938,975 (95.32%) 3,677,733 (4.68%) David C. Press 77,461,008 (98.53%) 1,155,700 (1.47%) Walter T. Segsworth 73,366,568 (93.32%) 5,250,140 (6.68%) Michael Steinmann 74,982,245 (95.38%) 3,634,463 (4.62%) Gillian D. Winckler 74,266,312 (94.47%) 4,350,396 (5.53%)

Mr. Noel Dunn did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors in 2018 in order to dedicate his leadership to the role of Executive Chair and Director of Ero Copper.

"On behalf of Pan American's Board and management, I would like to thank Mr. Dunn for his contributions to the stewardship of the Company over the past six years. His knowledge and experience with capital markets were a great benefit to the Company," said Ross Beaty, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We wish Noel much success with his new venture."

Say-on-Pay

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Advisory resolution approving the Company's

approach to executive compensation 75,589,867 (96.15%) 3,026,832 (3.85%)

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is the world's second largest primary silver producer, providing enhanced exposure to silver through a diversified portfolio of assets, large silver reserves and growing production. We own and operate six mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia. Pan American maintains a strong balance sheet, has an established management team with proven operating expertise, and is committed to responsible development. Founded in 1994, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

For more information, visit: www.panamericansilver.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-shareholders-meeting-300646862.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

Related Links

http://www.panamericansilver.com

