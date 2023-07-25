Pan Am's B737 MAX-8 Simulator Receives Qualification and Prepares for Training on August 1

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy, renowned leading center for aviation training, has announced the successful qualification of its state-of-the-art Level D B737 MAX-8 simulator. The simulator, equipped with the latest L3 Harris Reality-Seven technology, has completed its rigorous testing and will be ready to facilitate pilot training starting August 1, 2023.

With its cutting-edge features and advanced capabilities, the B737 MAX-8 simulator guarantees an immersive and realistic training experience. Boasting the latest advancements such as the Runway Awareness and Advisory System (RAAS), TCAS II-7.1, weather radar, electric control loading and motion system, and RSi EPIC visual system, this simulator sets a new standard in aviation training.

"The qualification of the B737 MAX-8 simulator reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality training experience for our students. We are thrilled to offer this state-of-the-art simulator, which represents a substantial investment in our training programs," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy.

The addition of the B737 MAX-8 simulator solidifies the Academy's position as a leading provider in the aviation industry. Pilots from airlines and aviation organizations worldwide will now have access to enhanced training options, enabling them to sharpen their skills and expertise on this highly popular commercial aircraft.

Pan Am Flight Academy provides a comprehensive range of programs for commercial pilots, including initial type ratings, upgrades, recurrent training, ATP-CTP, and various specialized courses. The addition of the B737 MAX-8 simulator reinforces Pan Am Flight Academy's dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the industry and ensuring pilots receive the highest standard of instruction.

"With the qualification of the B737 MAX-8 simulator, we stand ready to welcome commercial pilots, offering a training experience that is unparalleled in its authenticity and technological advancements" Jeff Portanova concluded.

For more information about Pan Am Flight Academy and its training programs, please visit www.panamacademy.com.

