Pan Finance Announces the Q1 Award Winners of 2023

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in central bank rates to combat inflation and Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine continue to negatively impact economic activity around the world. Global inflation is expected to decline from 8.8% in 2022 to 6.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, but it is still expected to be higher than pre-pandemic levels of approximately 3.5% between 2017 and 2019. In the majority of economies, the priority is still achieving sustained disinflation amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

Governments are faced with tough trade-offs as they balance concerns for society, the environment, and security in the coming years. Short-term geo-economic risks are already testing net-zero commitments and exposing a gap between what is necessary from a scientific standpoint and what is politically feasible. In this first edition of 2023, Pan Finance Magazine's cover story highlights the differing strategies that are being employed by various governments to tackle this cost-of-living conundrum. Amongst 136 pages of truly insightful articles, we also look at whether Paris has stolen a march on London to become Europe's biggest stock exchange; we explore how banking reforms could make the UK a sustainable finance hub; and we probe Brazil's current economic challenges.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Philippe Stiernon, Founder, CEO & Managing Partner of ROAM Capital commented, "We are truly honoured for this recognition as Best LatAm Placement Agent for a third year in a row. It is a testament to our laser-focus on a single business model, and our unwavering commitment to providing our clients and investors with excellent service, state-of-the-art diligence and superior risk adjustment alternative investment opportunities. We will continue to work hard to further evolve this unique model. We appreciate PAN Finance's leadership and recognition of our efforts in the Latin American region".

Mads Andreas Olesen, CEO of MXNEY said, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition as the Best eCommerce Financing Solution in the Nordics. This award is a testament that our Financial Home is changing the game for smallpreneurs in ecommerce and that we are ready to raise our Series A in the coming months. While building out our Financial Home, we have strived to strike a balance between becoming cash-generative in our operations whilst expanding to 12 European countries with an MoM-growth of +20%. Moving forward, we are determined to embrace the responsibility that comes with this award and accelerate our expansion into the European market fueled by the capital raised in our upcoming Series A round."

Stephanie Estlick, Operations Director of Lawsons Network, told Pan Finance, "We're all delighted to receive Pan Finance's IFA Network Services of the Year Award. Founded in 2021 to give international IFAs an alternative to the traditional network model, our mission is to become the world's leading SaaS network. To receive this recognition just over a year after launch is testament to the hard work and talent of the incredible Lawsons team – and reinforces our belief in our innovative network model, under which members retain control of client relationships yet enjoy access to game-changing tech and exceptional support. We're excited about the future and honoured to win this prestigious award!"

"We have been providing BaaS services since 2021 and this recognition is confirmation for us that we are advancing firmly in Open Finance. Our allies can be sure that in dale! they have the ideal partner to meet their objectives and thanks to them, this award has been possible". - concluded José Manuel Ayerbe, CEO of dale!

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q1 2023 edition:

Aron Groups Broker - Retail Broker of the Year - MENA 2023 -

Carbon4 Finance - Best Carbon Data Solutions Provider - France 2023 -

dale! - Banking as a Service Provider of the Year - Colombia 2023 -

dale! - Excellence in Digital Transformation - Colombia 2023 -

GBE Brokers - Most Reliable Broker - DACH 2023 -

GBE Brokers - Best FX Liquidity Provider - Europe 2023 -

GBE Brokers -Best Customer Support Broker - DACH 2023 -

Lawsons Network - IFA Network Services of the Year - Switzerland 2023 -

MXNEY - Best eCommerce Financing Solution - Nordic Region 2023 -

Raistone - Best Fintech Platform for Businesses - USA 2022 -

ROAM Capital - Best Fund Placement Agent - LATAM 2022 -

ROAM Capital - Best Fund Placement Agent - LATAM 2023 -

XTrend Speed - Most Reliable Forex Broker - Europe 2023 -

Universal Partners FX - Most Trusted FX Broker - United Kingdom 2023 -

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q1 2023

Featuring articles from:

Gordon Brown, a former prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer of the United Kingdom; Howard Davies, the first chairman of the United Kingdom's Financial Services Authority (1997- 2003) and current Chairman of NatWest Group; Jim O'Neill, a former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a former UK treasury minister, is a member of the Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

[email protected]

[email protected]

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029539/PanFinance_Award_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pan Finance Magazine