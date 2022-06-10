Pan Finance Announces the Q2 Award Winners of 2022

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Bank warns of a possible global recession, the spectre of rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis have darkened the outlook for the months ahead. Governments across the globe are looking to lower the cost of living, containing inflation without driving their economies to a standstill. In our Q2 edition we look at what can be done to avert this possible crisis.

Further to this, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance in these challenging times. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

"It's an honour for our business to be awarded insurtech of the year in Europe", said Companjon CEO, Matthias Naumann. "We aim to change the way people think about insurance by bringing digital-driven products and solutions that are hyper-relevant, tailored to lifestyles and unlike what people typically experience from a user journey and claims standpoint. This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of everyone at Companjon and reinforces our commitment to transforming the traditional insurance landscape. We partner with businesses that recognize this and are ready to accelerate their offerings and services with embedded insurance."

"We are thrilled to be selected for Pan Finance's Most Innovative Trade Compression Platform. Since our inception in 2017, we have worked with our partners to create innovative solutions for their most pressing needs. We leverage our experience to responsibly solve for fundamental inefficiencies, reducing risk, increasing stability, and adding diversified capital to the system to enable growth," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis.

Sotirios Promponas, CEO of Ardu Prime commented, "We at Ardu Prime are delighted to be recognized by Pan Finance as a leading institution. To not only be nominated for three different categories, but to win all three is incredible. We have always strived to provide both existing and future clients the best investment services we can offer. As Greece's Best Investment Services Provider, Most Reliable FX & CFD Broker, and Trading House of the Year, we would like to thank Pan Finance for recognizing our achievements."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q2 2022 edition:

Advance Partners - Most Innovative Payroll Financing Services - USA 2022 -

Ardu Prime - Best Investment Services Provider - Greece 2022 -

Ardu Prime - Most Reliable FX & CFD Broker - Greece 2022 -

Ardu Prime - Trading House of the Year - Greece 2022 -

AYMBot - Most Innovative Investment Solutions - Jordan 2022 -

Banesco Banco Múltiple - Best SME Financing Services - Dominican Republic 2022 -

Banesco Banco Múltiple - Outstanding Digital Transformation - Dominican Republic 2022 -

Boursa Kuwait - Sustainable Stock Exchange of the Year - Middle East 2022 -

Mr. Mohammed Saud Al-Osaimi - Stock Exchange CEO of the Year - Middle East 2022 -

Capitolis - Most Innovative Trade Compression Platform - 2022 -

Companjon - Insurtech Company of the Year - Europe 2022 -

Banco Credifinanciera - Financial Inclusion Innovator of the Year - Colombia 2022 -

Banco Credifinanciera - Excellence in Corporate Governance - Colombia 2022 -

Creditú - Best Mortgage Finance Company - LATAM 2022 -

Creditú - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Chile 2022 -

dLab Asset Management - Best Digital Asset Management Solutions - Hong Kong 2022 -

GAINDE 2000 - Excellence in Digital Transformation - Senegal 2022 -

Mambu - Most Innovative FinTech Solutions - 2022 -

Merchant Lynx Services - Best Credit Card Processing Company for Business - USA 2022 -

Monocle Solutions - Most Innovative Financial Services Consulting Firm - South Africa 2022 -

Nemuru - Best Online Consumer Financing Platform - Spain 2022 -

Score & Secure Payment (SSP) - Most Trusted End-to-End Payment Solutions Provider - France 2022 -

TSLC - LendTech Innovator of the Year - MENAT 2022 -

WiRE - Best Fintech for Real Estate - Europe 2022 -

To learn more about our winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q2 2022

Featuring articles from: J. David Stewart, a former managing director at JPMorgan; Michael Spence a Nobel laureate in Economics and Professor of Economics Emeritus and a former dean of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University; Jim O'Neill, a former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a former UK treasury minister.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Pan Finance

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Pan Finance Magazine