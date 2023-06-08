Pan Finance Announces the Q2 Award Winners of 2023

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second half of the year unfolds, it is clear that the intersection of global finance and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to be a critical area of focus for financial institutions. Over the past three months, there has been significant developments in both of these areas, with AI continuing to transform the way in which people live and work.

One of the most notable trends in AI over the past few months has been the increasing use of machine learning in the financial industry. From fraud detection to risk management, financial institutions are leveraging the power of AI to analyse vast amounts of data and make more informed decisions. At the same time, the global economy has faced a number of challenges, including ongoing trade tensions between major powers, rising inflation in some regions, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, however, there have also been signs of resilience and growth, with many countries continuing to invest in infrastructure and innovation.

At the intersection of AI and global finance, in the Q2 edition of 2023, Pan Finance will examine these trends and more, providing insights and analysis from experts in both fields. Across the magazine is an exploration of the potential risks and opportunities associated with AI adoption in the financial industry, including the need for robust data privacy and regulation.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on leading examples of best practice across the world of finance. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Lucy Mullins, COO and Co-Founder of Circles powered by StepLadder commented, "We're delighted that the Pan Finance Awards are recognising collaborative finance as a category now influential across the world. The award is particularly timely as StepLadder expands from a UK-based start-up, to offering our digital Savings Circles as a white-label product to businesses across the world. We have developed unique innovation so that our tech can be easily integrated to help other businesses to stay ahead of the growing social finance megatrend.

StepLadder has been at the forefront of digitising collaborative finance since 2017 with our unique platform for Savings Circles (a form of ROSCA). We are honoured to receive the award for Best Collaborative Platform and have our expertise in this fast-growing category recognised globally.

ROSCAs (Rotating Savings and Credit Association) are used in 90 countries around the world and by more than 40% of the adult population - but mostly orchestrated in an offline and informal way."

Mamoru Taniya, Chairman of dLab Asset Management said, "On behalf of our entire team, I would like to extend our gratitude to Pan Finance, our clients, and business partners for this distinguished recognition. As a small start-up, it is truly humbling to be counted among the winners of this prestigious award alongside companies that have already achieved remarkable success". Hiro Takaku, CEO of dLab Asset Management, added, "We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive this esteemed award for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work of our talented team, who continuously strive to craft cutting-edge solutions that empower SMEs in navigating the challenging funding environment. This encouraging news also further supports our commitment to deliver superior products and make a positive contribution to society".

CEO of Beforepay, Jamie Twiss told Pan Finance, "We're honoured to receive the Pan Finance 2023 Ethical Lender of the Year Award and are proud to be recognised as a mission-driven fintech. Beforepay is dedicated to the idea that Australians who need to borrow small amounts of money shouldn't have to risk taking on long-term debt and paying compound interest. This award confirms the positive impact that we have on the lives of our customers. We're hopeful that more startups and incumbents will introduce ethical financial products that are safe and affordable."

"UniTeller's recognition as the Best Remittance Processing Solution and Excellence in Financial Inclusion speaks to our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions in the remittance industry." said Alberto Guerra, CEO, UniTeller Financial Services. "Through our Cross-Border and Remittance APIs and Digital Solutions, UniTeller facilitates efficient and secure payments uniting people and companies around the world."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q2 2023 edition:

Advance Partners Most Innovative Payroll Financing Services - USA 2023 -

Advance Partners Best Payroll Funding Solutions Provider - USA 2023 -

AMarkets Best Affiliate Programme - 2023 -

Beforepay Ethical Lender of the Year - Australia 2023 -

Circles powered by StepLadder Best Collaborative Finance Platform - UK 2023 -

dLab Asset Management Best Digital Asset Management Solutions - Hong Kong 2023 -

FiatVisions Best Trading Platform for Newcomers - Mauritius 2023 -

FiatVisions Excellence in Customer Service - Mauritius 2023 -

Golub Capital Lending Services of the Year - USA 2023 -

Signicat – Most Trusted Digital Identity Solutions - Norway 2023 -

UniTeller Financial Services Best Remittance Processing Solution - USA 2023 -

UniTeller Financial Services Excellence in Financial Inclusion - USA 2023 -

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q2 2023

Featuring articles from:

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum; Cathy Li, Head of AI, Data and Metaverse and a member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum; Rakesh Mohan, Former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, is President Emeritus of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress and a member of the Task Force on Climate, Development, and the IMF; Irene Monasterolo, Professor of Climate Finance at EDHEC Business School and EDHEC-Risk Climate Impact Institute, is a member of the Task Force on Climate, Development, and the IMF; Rishikesh Ram Bhandary, Assistant Director of the Global Economic Governance Initiative at the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, is a member of the Task Force on Climate, Development, and the IMF; Wempi Saputra, Executive Director of the World Bank Group of Southeast Asia; Erivaldo Alfredo Gomes, Executive Director of the World Bank Group representing Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, the Philippines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago; Abdoul Salam Bello, Executive Director of the Africa Group II on the World Bank Group Board of Directors representing 23 African countries.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

[email protected]

[email protected]

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Youtube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029539/4075660/PanFinance_Award_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pan Finance Magazine