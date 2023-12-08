Pan Finance Announces the Q4 Award Winners of 2023

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the global financial sector has navigated the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic with resilience and adaptability. Financial service providers worldwide have embraced digitalization, particularly through the increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, replacing outdated alternatives. The industry's strategic focus on digital omnichannel approaches has expanded to include deep technology areas such as meta-space and Web 3.0, ushering in transformative changes in customer experiences. Cloud technologies have taken centre stage, driving contactless and highly efficient customer service and prompting a reallocation of funds toward digital initiatives. Collaboration with fintechs has become integral to the industry's progress, emphasising data acquisition, storage, and advanced analytics.

Looking forward, regulatory challenges, especially related to account aggregators, digital lending guidelines, and heightened data availability expectations, loom large for financial institutions. Environmental, social, and governance objectives have gained prominence, with a focus on decarbonization and sustainability. Digitalization, decentralisation, and decarbonization emerged as the primary areas of innovation in 2023, with a strong emphasis on aligning long-term investment strategies and business priorities with ESG principles. It is therefore imperative that business school finance programs include sustainable investing concepts and tools as part of mainstream financial education; a topic explored in the front cover article of the Pan Finance Q4 2023 edition.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on many of the aforementioned issues by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial sector. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Commenting on their award, Jose Carlos Gonzalez Navarro, CEO of FlexFunds said, "Over the past decades, there has been a radical shift in the international asset management sector. Today, portfolio managers have numerous alternatives for selecting investment vehicles. Pan-Finance, by recognizing FlexFunds as the Best Asset Securitization Programme Latam 2023, rewards over a decade of serving asset managers by providing cost-effective solutions to boost the distribution of their strategies, whether listed or alternative."

"Modern asset securitization or 'repackaging' strategies have become a bridge to facilitate investor access, thereby promoting capital acquisition. Thanks to Pan-Finance for the distinction awarded as the Best Asset Securitization Programme Latam 2023; this motivates us to continue democratising access to cost-effective investment vehicles for portfolio managers worldwide", added Emilio Veiga Gil, EVP of FlexFunds.

"Trading Tech Innovator of the Year - 2023 and Best Digital Wealth Management Platform - MENA & Asia 2023 are two awards that not only make us proud but also reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. These achievements are possible thanks to our clients' support and confidence and global teams' commitment to deliver great products," said Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia. "We strive to simplify investing and trading for all with platforms like GTN Invest and GTN Trade, backed by our robust API framework. These accolades further motivate us to continue setting new standards for innovation and inclusivity in 2024 and beyond."

Old Mutual Investment Group, "a trusted black-owned African investment manager offering local and global investments. Our extensive range of investment strategies, encompassing fundamental, quantitative, and liability-driven capabilities, is tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and retail investors. Our core focus lies in delivering sustainable, long-term returns to our clients. Simultaneously, we assume the role of conscientious custodians, integrating sustainability considerations seamlessly into our investment and ownership decisions. We are committed to ensuring that our clients not only experience financial prosperity but also actively contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future. We are honoured to receive the award for Investment Manager of the Year – MENA 2023 by Pan Finance, which reflects our commitment to drive investment excellence, a strong responsible investment narrative and transformation that is contributing to an inclusive economy."

Nizardeen Kumardeen, CEO of Credit Investment Bank commented, "We are extremely pleased and delighted to receive the award for the Boutique Financial Services Firm of the Year - Malaysia 2023. This is a testament to our continued hard work, commitment, and service to our clients. We thank Pan Finance for recognising our services and achievements. This award raises our motivation to continue to perform with the highest level of commitment. This award would not have been possible without the efforts of our dedicated team and the trust our clients have put in us."

"Receiving Pan Finance's award is a significant honour for EQIBank, highlighting our expansive global reach and commitment to banking innovation. Operating in 180 countries, we demonstrate our strong international presence and dedication to client security, underscored by an 82% Capital Adequacy Ratio. This accolade reaffirms our drive to provide secure, efficient, and accessible banking solutions worldwide, solidifying our role as a leader in the evolving digital financial landscape", said Jason Blick, CEO of EQIBank.

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q4 2023 edition:

Air8 - Supply Chain Finance Platform of the Year - Asia 2023 -

China Asset Management - Asset Manager of the Year - China 2023 -

Credit Investment Bank LTD - Boutique Financial Services Firm of the Year - Malaysia 2023 -

Digemy - Best Financial Literacy Platform - South Africa 2023 -

EQIBank - Digital Bank of the Year - Europe 2023 -

FlexFunds - Best Asset Securitization Programme - LATAM 2023 -

GTN - Trading Tech Innovator of the Year - Global 2023 - &

GTN - Best Digital Wealth Management Platform - MENA & Asia 2023 -

Hong Kong PropTech Association - PropTech Hub of the Year - Asia 2023 -

Inovio Payments, LLC - Most Innovative Payment Gateway - USA 2023 -

Integra Trade - Proprietary Trading Firm of the Year - North America 2023 -

Old Mutual Investment Group - Investment Manager of the Year - MENA 2023 -

Proto Energy - LPG Solution Provider of the Year - East Africa 2023 -

Risen Energy - Best Solar Module Product - Global 2023 -

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q4 2023

Featuring articles from:

Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations and a former South Korean foreign minister; Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga a former president of Latvia; Laura Chinchilla Miranda, a former president of Costa Rica; Raghuram G. Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Chrysoula Zacharopoulou French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships; Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

[email protected]

[email protected]

LinkedIn

YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204811/4445222/Pan_Finance_Award_Logo_2023.jpg

SOURCE Pan Finance