Pan Finance Magazine Announces their 2021 Q3 Award Winners

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan Finance awards programme was established to be a true measure of excellence, shining a spotlight on leading examples of best practices across the world of finance. Beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, the awards programme also measures success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive contribution to society.



At a time when the world's economies have faced unprecedented levels of uncertainty, each award recognises an outstanding individual or organisation that has excelled over the last 12 months.



Commenting on her award, Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye, Société Générale's Regional Director for Central and East Africa, said, "For about 3 years, I was Managing Director of Société Générale Cameroun, this flagship bank that has been operating in Cameroon since 1963. During this period, I was positively impressed by the work of my teams, thanks to which I am honoured today. Work, abnegation, team spirit, commitment, are some of the words that sum up my career in this great institution that substantially supports the economy of Cameroon and the Central African sub-region. I am particularly delighted to be leaving this position on a high note, knowing that the adventure has only just begun for me as Société Générale's Regional Director for Central and East Africa".



Pan Finance magazine is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q3 2021 edition



Access Bank Plc - Sustainable Bank of the Year - Africa -

Access Bank Plc - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Africa -

Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank - Most Innovative Banking App (ABA) - Vietnam -

AsiaPay – Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider - Southeast Asia -

Bahrain Bourse - ESG Initiative of the Year - Bahrain -

Banco Falabella - Best Mobile Banking App - Colombia -

Banque Syz – Most Innovative Private Bank - Switzerland -

ByBit - Most Innovative Crypto Exchange -

Dr Sowemimo Abiodun - Tech CEO of the Year - West Africa -

Equiti Group - Most Innovative Brokerage Company -

Forus - Most Innovative SME Financing Solutions - Saudi Arabia -

GCC Exchange - Most Trusted Exchange House - UAE -

ICU - Best Securities Brokerage - CEE -

ICU - Excellence in Corporate Governance - CEE -

Incrementum - Asset Manager of the Year - Liechtenstein -

Itau Unibanco - Sustainable Bank of the Year - LatAm -

Krungthai Bank - Most Innovative Banking App (Krungthai Next) - Thailand -

LexisNexis Risk Solutions - Best Financial Services Cybersecurity Solutions -

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez (Grupo Aval) - Banking CEO of the Year - Colombia -

Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye - Banking CEO of the Year - Africa -

MKB - Sustainable Bank of the Year - Russia -

M-KOPA – Most Innovative Asset Financing Platform - Africa -

NBK Capital - Investment Management Firm of the Year - Kuwait -

Oman Insurance - Insurance Solutions Provider of the Year - Middle East -

Quanto - Best Open Banking Fintech - Brazil -

Roam Capital - Best Fund Placement Agent - LatAm -

Sarwa - Best Retail Investment Platform - UAE -

Société Générale Cameroun - Best Banking Wallet (YUP) - Cameroon -

SulAmérica – Most Innovative Insurance Company - Brazil –

SulAmérica – Excellence in Customer Service - Brazil -

Tam Europe Asset Management - Sustainable Wealth Manager of the Year - Europe -

TradeFada - Most Innovative Trading App - Nigeria -



