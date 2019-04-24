Pan-Mass Challenge Announces New Chief Operating and Business Development Officer

"While I've considered myself a part of the PMC community for the last decade, I am honored to officially join the PMC staff in building on the organization's tremendous success and camaraderie that has developed over the last 40 years," said Collins. "This role allows me to combine my passion for the cause with my expertise in driving business results and empowering teams to achieve peak performance and efficiency. I am eager to do my part and help take this fundraising powerhouse to new heights in the coming years."

PMC founder and executive director, Billy Starr, said, "It is an incredibly exciting time for the PMC, as we approach our 40th ride and have our sights set on increasing our impact once again with a $58 million fundraising goal this year. Bringing on Jarrett as Chief Operating and Business Development Officer will help put us in position to meet, and hopefully, exceed our goals both now and in the future.

In 2018, the PMC donated a record-breaking $56 million to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an astounding $5 million more than the year prior. Despite the athletic fundraising industry experiencing declines in donations and registration across the board, the PMC continues to grow and prosper driven by the popularity of its original two-day, 192 mile ride each August and its innovative new programs, such as PMC Kids Rides, which are mini bike-a-thons across New England that allow children to do their part in the fight against cancer, and PMC Winter Cycle, an indoor spinning fundraiser which takes place each January.

In his new role, Collins will be involved in nurturing the organization's existing programs and will work closely alongside founder and executive director, Billy Starr, as well as the organization's leadership team and Board of Directors, to identify opportunities for operational effectiveness, innovation and growth.

Robert A. Smith, Chairman of the PMC's Board of Directors, is optimistic about the organization's potential to build on its present success well into the future. "The PMC is unique in its ability to create a dedicated, engaged community of riders, volunteers and donors who are more than willing to push themselves year after year to increase their impact. Jarrett adds considerable new talents and capability to the PMC team. We are looking forward to working with Jarrett in this new role. I know he is intimately familiar with the dedication it requires to make a difference in the fight against cancer and the passion every member of this organization possesses."

Collins joins the PMC full-time this month, with the goal of getting up to speed and fully immersing himself in the organization ahead of this summer's 40th ride. For more information on the PMC or to make a financial contribution to a rider, visit www.pmc.org , or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2019 #PMC40 on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The 40th PMC will take place on August 3 and 4, 2019. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist, and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $654 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause. The PMC generates more than 55 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue and is Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors. All are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, log onto www.pmc.org.

