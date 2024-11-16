Pan-Mass Challenge Raises Record $75 Million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Athletic Fundraiser Surpasses One Billion Dollars in Lifetime Fundraising for Cancer Research and Care

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the world's single most successful athletic fundraiser, has announced a $75 million gift for cancer research, treatment, and patient care at the top-ranked Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year's record gift was revealed at the PMC's One in a Billion Celebration at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening. PMC riders, volunteers, donors, and corporate partners celebrated the organization's 2024 gift and lifetime fundraising – since 1980, the PMC has donated $1.047 billion to Dana-Farber's fight against cancer.

On November 16, 2024, the Pan-Mass Challenge announced a record $75 million gift to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during a celebratory event commemorating over $1 billion in lifetime contributions to the fight against cancer. Photo Credit: John Deputy

"This year's PMC gift marks an incredible milestone in its 45-year history. The credit goes to everyone who has committed to this iconic event since 1980," said Billy Starr, PMC founder and executive director. "We have demonstrated the impact cycling and fundraising together can achieve, but our work is not done. We're setting our sights on the next billion as we pedal Closer by the Mile toward a world without cancer."

The PMC is Dana-Farber's largest single contributor, accounting for 66 percent of its Jimmy Fund's annual revenue. The Jimmy Fund is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that solely and directly benefit Dana-Farber.

For the 18th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly supports lifesaving cancer research, treatment, and care at Dana-Farber. The PMC's philanthropic support has enabled Dana-Farber to make a substantive contribution to more than half of FDA-approved cancer drugs in the United States from 2018-2022, grow its clinical trials program into one of the nation's largest, and build new world-class patient care facilities, significantly expanding the reach of the Institute.

"I am deeply grateful to the PMC, our steadfast partner, for supporting our work to advance cancer research and treatment," said Benjamin L. Ebert, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber. "As a six-year PMC rider myself, I share the excitement of all the participants and appreciate the community of supporters that the PMC has created. And as a researcher, I see the impact on research and patient care from funds raised by this community every day."

During PMC Ride Weekend in August, 6,800 riders and 3,500 volunteers rallied together from around the world to be "One in a Billion," cycling up to 211 miles across Massachusetts to fundraise for this year's gift. In addition to PMC Ride Weekend, the critical funds donated this year were raised through other "spokes in the wheel" including: the PMC Winter Cycle, a charitable spin event at Fenway Park; PMC Unpaved, now the most successful gravel cycling fundraiser in the country; and PMC Kids Rides, mini bike-a-thons that give children an opportunity to be involved in the fight against cancer.

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. To learn more, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2024, #OneInABillion on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist, and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $1.047 billion for adult and pediatric patient care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 66 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual donors, all of whom are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

SOURCE Pan-Mass Challenge