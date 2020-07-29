Pan-Mass Challenge Reimagined with Thousands of Cyclists Riding Alone, Yet Together in the Fight Against Cancer

The PMC donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 57% of its Jimmy Fund's annual revenue. If the PMC achieves its $41 million goal this year, it will bring its total contributions to more than $761 million, surpassing three quarters of a billion dollars raised since 1980. Despite having to reimagine its 2020 ride, the PMC remains unwavering in its dedication to Dana-Farber and in May, released $4 million in funds as seed funding for Dana-Farber's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund providing immediate support for patients and their families. The need for cancer research and treatment funding is more critical than ever, due to a predicted decrease in cancer diagnoses by halted doctor visits and routine check-ups that enable early detection during the COVID-19 pandemic 1 .

"The PMC community's steadfast commitment to our institution is humbling and inspiring. More than ever, PMC dollars are critical to support the world-class cancer care and additional resources we provide our patients and their families," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber. "We are so very grateful for the continued support from the PMC and the creative ways its riders are reimagining their experience this year to raise money for Dana-Farber."

At the cornerstone of the PMC is the more than 940 riders and volunteers that have faced – or are currently facing – cancer, considered Living Proof of the organization's mission. Each year, during PMC Ride Weekend, the Living Proof community is honored with a toast celebrating the progress that has been made in the fight against cancer. This year, the Living Proof toast is being reimagined as a virtual global celebration of cancer survivorship. Anyone who has had a cancer journey or is currently undergoing cancer treatment is invited to join the global recognition via Zoom.

"As much as we would love to be out on the roads together this weekend, I'm very proud of how our community of incredibly dedicated riders, volunteers, donors, sponsors and supporters have reimagined this year's PMC experience," said Billy Starr, PMC Founder and Executive Director. "Our motto of "there's a lot riding on us" rings truer than ever this year as the need for cancer research and treatment funding becomes more and more critical in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pursuing a $41 million fundraising goal will require a true team effort. While 2020 has certainly been unpredictable, the PMC community has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to keep us on mission even in the most difficult of times."

Join PMC 2020 Reimagined on Saturday, August 1:

PMC 2020 Reimagined will include virtual iterations of many of the beloved activities that riders, volunteers and spectators partake in during a traditional PMC Ride Weekend. Highlights for the day and how to follow along from home can be found below:

Saturday, August 1:

8 a.m.: At-Home Virtual PMC Ride

Hop on your stationary bike and follow along as US National Cyclocross Champion and PMC rider Tim Johnson leads a virtual ride with fellow PMC riders Billy Starr (PMC Founder and Executive Director), Toni Choueiri (MD, oncologist, Dana-Farber), Lisa Scherber (Director, Patient and Family Programs, Jimmy Fund Clinic, Dana-Farber) and Linda Sterling (top PMC fundraiser and 21-year rider). USA Cycling's Emma White , Tokyo 2021 Olympic Track Long Team Member, will also join the crew. To participate, visit https://www.pmc.org/reimagined.

12 p.m.: Pedal Partner Video Celebration

Head to the PMC website to watch emotional video messages from this year's PMC Pedal Partners, pediatric oncology patients at the Jimmy Fund Clinic who are paired with riders and teams to serve as inspiration for their fundraising efforts.

6 p.m.: Global Cancer Survivorship Virtual Toast via Zoom

Each year, at the end of day one of PMC Ride Weekend, the organization hosts a toast to its Living Proof community – those that have had a cancer journey or are currently in cancer treatment. This year, the PMC is taking it global, inviting cancer patients and survivors to join via Zoom for a moment of celebration. Click here to register.

To commit to the cause or make a financial contribution, visit www.pmc.org or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2020 #PMCReimagined on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The 41stPMC will take place on August 1, 2020. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $717 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 57% of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center . Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

