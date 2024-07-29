Pan Pacific Hotels Group Extends Presence in Japan through Continued Strategic Partnership with Tokyu Hotels

THE HOTEL HIGASHIYAMA KYOTO TOKYU, A Pan Pacific Hotel, will be added to group's portfolio in Japan from 10 January 2025

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group debuts in Kyoto with the signing of a strategic partnership with Tokyu Hotels following the launch of BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel and HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel, both located in Shinjuku, Tokyo last year.

THE HOTEL HIGASHIYAMA KYOTO TOKYU, A Pan Pacific Hotel (L to R) Mr Jun Murai, Representative Director and President, TOKYU HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD., and Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group

This unique partnership will leverage the strong global brands of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, its international sales and marketing network across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, and its extensive distribution platforms supported by robust tech infrastructure to drive business performance in key source markets around the world. THE HOTEL HIGASHIYAMA KYOTO TOKYU, A Pan Pacific Hotel will also be introduced into the Pan Pacific DISCOVERY loyalty programme, enabling powerful reach to potentially 27 million members worldwide.

Said Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, "The successful openings of BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel and HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel resulted in a substantial increase in international travellers into both hotels with approximately 60% of total guests originating from our loyalty programme. JNTO recently announced that visitor arrivals into Japan from Jan to Jun 2024 increased by 65.9% to 17.8 million over the same period last year with the monthly figure for June 2024 hitting an all-time high of 3.14 million[1]. Consistently ranked within the top 5 most visited cities in Japan, Kyoto prefecture which has a population of 2.5 million, drew 32 million international and domestic overnight guests in 2023[2]."

Mr Jun Murai, Representative Director and President, TOKYU HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD., said," We are very pleased to be partnering with Pan Pacific Hotels Group for the third property, following the two hotels that opened in TOKYU KABUKICHO TOWER last year. We feel that the core values and vision of Pan Pacific Hotels Group align closely with our company's purpose and philosophy, and by combining the strengths of both companies, we will be able to develop an even better brand for our guests and the local community. The hotel will open its doors to the world more widely as a place that provide their guests what weaves together the unique local experience, traditional beauty, and culture that the hotel has cherished since its opening. Through this partnership, we hope to bring the deep charms of this elegant city to tourists from all over the world and provide them with a time of contentment and satisfaction."

Featuring a harmonious blend of East and West, the design of THE HOTEL HIGASHIYAMA KYOTO TOKYU, A Pan Pacific Hotel draws inspiration from the calming flow of the Shirakawa River that runs alongside the hotel, providing a relaxing respite from one of the most popular cities in Japan.

The 143-room hotel, which recently celebrated its second anniversary, allows convenient access to many attractions and offers "Kyoto Iroha," a cultural experience programme that deepens guests' appreciation of Kyoto's distinct aesthetics.

Embodying Pan Pacific's ethos of Graceful Luxury and sincere hospitality, the hotel features an elegant tea bar showcasing Japanese tea ceremonies, a 78-seater restaurant and bar, and an onsen-style experience with three private baths.

Just four minutes away from Higashiyama station on the Kyoto City Subway Tozai Line, and 20 minutes by taxi from JR Kyoto station, THE HOTEL HIGASHIYAMA KYOTO TOKYU, A Pan Pacific Hotel is located close to the famous Gion district and within walking distance of Heian Shrine and the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/higashiyama-kyoto.html

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites comprising three brands - "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability.

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest into local and authentic cultures.

Visit www.panpacific.com .

Pan Pacific Discovery

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a loyalty programme designed to enhance every guest experience. Members can savour the benefits of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), a user-friendly digital rewards currency, granting exclusive discounts on room rates, dining experiences, and more. With each tier progression, members elevate their status to unlock enhanced privileges and the opportunity to earn and spend D$ on premium hotel amenities and experiences, including Pan Pacific Hotels Group-owned dining outlets worldwide. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotels with 40 brands and over 800 hotels around the world.

To become a member, visit panpacific.com.

SOURCE Pan Pacific Hotels Group