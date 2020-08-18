Pan Theater Presents Galaxy Probe Series Two - Perihelion

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Theater today announced that due to audience demand their experimental Sunday evening show, Galaxy Probe, will return for a second series starting August 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm. The live unscripted show will be available for free via both Zoom and Facebook.

"It's like a sci-fi soap opera - I really enjoy the emphasis on drama and exploration of characters, but it can be funny too," said Jeff Miner, member of the Galaxy Probe cast.

Galaxy Probe

Audiences Are Thrilled

Audiences for Series One, a soft launch of the show in July, were thrilled and intrigued - many attended every show and were left wanting more. "It was a moving ending…. There were things at stake," said one attendee, "I ended up caring about people I didn't really know!"

Galaxy Probe presents the ongoing saga of the Stardust, a Galaxy-class Star Cruiser, and its crew, an assortment of humans and aliens. The wholly improvised show will appeal to both sci-fi fans and followers of long-form theatrical improv.



Series Two to Premiere August 16th at 7:30pm

Galaxy Probe Series Two: Perihelion is part of Pan Theater's commitment to long-form improvisational drama. The show can be accessed over Zoom (details at PanTheater.com) or through Pan's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sanfranciscoimprov/

Show dates: August 16th, 23rd, 30th and September 6th. Time: 7:30pm

Founded in 2002, Pan Theater is Oakland's oldest improv theater. Pan offers shows, classes and workshops in long-form and short-form improv, acting technique and other theater-related subjects.

