Pan Zheng, MD, PhD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Zheng, MD, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for her excellent work in the field of Medical Research and in recognition of her work at OncoC4 Inc and OncoImmune Inc.

Pan Zheng MD PhD

Dr. Zheng is the Co-Founder of Oncolmmune Inc, and OncoC4 Inc. She has devoted her career to her goal of establishing the safety and efficacy of OncoImmune products through Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials, as well as the first-in-human trials, for cancer patients and healthy research participants. Dr. Zheng has also dedicated her time to teaching at many nationally recognized academic institutions.

For her college education, Dr. Zheng attended Peking Union Medical College, where she graduated with her Medical degree in 1987. Dr. Zheng then studied at Yale University, graduating with her Ph.D. degree in Immunobiology in 1994. After that, she completed an Anatomic and Clinical Pathology residency with the NYU School of Medicine in 1998. After studying Clinical and Anatomic Pathology, Dr. Zheng became board-certified by the American Board of Pathology.

Dr. Zheng worked as a resident in Beijing at Peking Union Medical College Hospital from 1987 - 1989, where she gained experience in Internal Medicine. She took on an Anatomical Pathology and Clinical Pathology residency in 1994 at New York University, and during her final year there, she began working as a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology. In 1998, Dr. Zheng started at Ohio State University, first as an Assistant Professor and later as an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology. After more than seven years, she took on a position as a Professor at the University of Michigan. She took an interest in studying cellular injury, inflammation, inflammatory cytokines, stem cells, tumor immunology, and cancer biology in prostate cancer. In 2013, Dr. Zheng began teaching at the Children's Research Institute at Children's National as a McKnew Endowed Professor. She also took on a role as a Professor at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from 2018 - 2020.

In 2000, Dr. Zheng Co-Founded OncoImmune. Dr. Zheng is familiar with designing and executing clinical trials focused on Immuno-oncology and Inflammation. After twenty years of working toward scientific breakthroughs in clinical trials, OncoImmune was acquired by Merck, and Dr. Zheng made her exit in order to branch off into new areas of research.

In 2021, Dr. Zheng co-founded OncoC4, where she is the Chief Medical Officer of the company, located in Rockville, MD. She started OncoC4 to begin a new cancer immunotherapy research and development of novel biologicals. She has recently established the safety and therapeutic efficacy of CD24Fc or SACOVIDTM. Hospitalized or severely ill COVID-19 patients who received SACOVIDTM had a 60% better chance of clinical recovery than other patients who received a placebo. She continues to lead clinical development into the testing of cancer immunotherapy products. Dr. Zheng is also working on the first-in-human phase IA/IB clinical trial, which is recruiting patients with solid metastatic tumors and non-small cell lung cancer for testing of a novel anti-CTLA-4 antibody treatment. In preclinical studies, the antibody proved highly effective for immunotherapy purposes and lacked immune-related toxicities.

In other areas of her team's research, Dr. Zheng has engineered CAR-T cells (ON782) and bi-specific antibodies (ONC783) that reach to a wide range of cancer cells, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and brain cancer. These treatments have been shown to have a broad reactivity to these cancers and are currently in preclinical trials. In other veins of research, OncoC4 is also launching ONC-784, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program.

On a personal note, Dr. Zheng enjoys spending time with her son, daughter, and other family members.

For more information, visit www.oncoc4.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who