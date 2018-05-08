PanaCast Live System Delivers a New Close-to-the-Action Virtual Reality Fan Experience in 180° 4K 3D

Intel Sports has chosen PanaCast Live to complement its Intel True VR technology in support of major professional sports to deliver a 180° 4K 3D experience. The Intel Sports team debuted VR content with the new PanaCast Live system since January to live stream major sports events, delivering content to fans around the world from close-to-the-action vantage points, providing a new level of fan engagement experience at scale. Consumers can live stream various sporting events via the Intel True VR app or its partner branded app, available for Samsung® Gear VR and Daydream.

"We are committed to delivering a compelling VR experience bringing fans closer to the action," said Jayaram Sankar, CTO of the Intel Sports group. "The new PanaCast Live system from Altia Systems provides us with the ability to provide unprecedented angles to watch and engage with the major sports events we broadcast."

"The PanaCast Live system captures 180° video in crisp 4K 3D, enabling fans using the Intel True VR service to get up close and personal with athletes at the major sporting events being broadcast live. It provides a truly immersive experience for consumers that mimics attending the event live, ensuring they don't miss a beat," said Aurangzeb Khan, President and CEO at Altia Systems. "We are delighted to collaborate with the Intel Sports team to deliver an engaging, immersive experience for fans."

Six 13 megapixel cameras are integrated in the PanaCast Live system, with onboard real-time processing to synchronize, stitch and optimize the video streams at 2,358 megapixels per second. This produces the 180° 4K 3D video stream at 60 frames per second, output via the 12G SDI interface, with audio inputs integrated as well.

"The industry-first system is designed for both indoor and outdoor use," said Yashket Gupta, Director of Engineering for Camera Systems Development at Altia Systems. "The system's output can be used for live streaming or to create recorded content for sharing via platforms such as Facebook and YouTube."

About Altia Systems

Altia Systems®, a Cupertino-based company, is the creator of PanaCast® 2, the world's first Panoramic-4K plug-and-play camera system that delivers a 180° wide field of view, which replicates the natural human visual perspective.

Funded by Intel Capital and other leading investors, Altia Systems' PanaCast 2, 2s, 3D VR and Live systems deliver real-time 180° Panoramic-4K, Panoramic-5K and 4K 3D video streams from integrated, synchronized and optimized multi-camera arrays. PanaCast systems and Intelligent Vision (artificial intelligence) software products are used by more than 1,200 companies worldwide, including 130+ universities, for video collaboration, education, AR/VR, live broadcasting and machine learning for autonomous systems. PanaCast system devices are designed and assembled in the U.S. and have received prestigious awards such as CES Innovation Awards Honoree, Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation, GOOD DESIGN award, Gartner Cool Vendor in Unified Communications, and more.

