Panacea Financial Announces its Partnership with Florida Medical Association (FMA)

Panacea to offer its full suite of banking products to eligible FMA physician members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), which provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has been endorsed by the Florida Medical Association (FMA). The FMA represents more than 25,000 members across Florida and supports the physician community on issues of legislation and regulatory affairs, medical economics and education, public health, and ethical and legal issues.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Panacea specializes in supporting doctors throughout all stages of their career and training with financial services that cater to their needs. We couldn't be more excited to partner with such an excellent organization that also supports the physician community like Florida Medical Association as we work together to strengthen healthcare in Florida."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

Florida Medical Association President, Joshua Lenchus, DO added, "The FMA is excited to work with a financial institution that understands the unique needs of the physician community."

Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added. "As a physician myself, I know firsthand how important medical associations are in championing causes that assist doctors and healthcare delivery. That is why we are thrilled to be able to provide concierge level financial services across the state from FMA medical students to practice owners."

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About Florida Medical Association (FMA)

Founded in 1874, the FMA is a professional association dedicated to the service and assistance of Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida. The FMA represents more than 25,000 members on issues of legislation and regulatory affairs, medical economics and education, public health, and ethical and legal issues. The association advocates for physicians and their patients to promote the public health, ensure the highest standards of medical practice, and to enhance the quality and availability of health care in the Sunshine State. For more information on the FMA, please visit www.flmedical.org, follow @FloridaMedical and like FB.com/FloridaMedical.

