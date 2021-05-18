Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), a division of Primis that provides financial services for medical students, residents/fellows and attending physicians, today announced a partnership with The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), the national medical society representing emergency medicine as a preferred banking and lending provider.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Emergency physicians have served tirelessly since the COVID-19 outbreak. We're proud to stand alongside ACEP through this partnership and serve its member base with our banking solutions. Because our company is specifically designed for physicians and physicians in training, we are uniquely able to meet the needs of ACEP members."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors on the premise that traditional banks simply do not understand the financial needs of medical professionals. Panacea provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians throughout their career: from medical school, through residency and fellowship, and into attending practice. Through the Panacea Financial Foundation, their non-profit arm, they have dedicated funding to expand the ethnic and racial diversity of the medical field. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including checking and savings accounts, PRN personal loans, medical school loan refinancing, and practice loans.

"Our partnership with Panacea provides ACEP members with vital resources for this unique and difficult time," said Susan Sedory, MA, CAE, executive director of ACEP. "The pandemic has affected many emergency physicians financially and ACEP is firmly committed to helping our members, in their lives and their careers, as we all recover and move forward."

President and Co-Founder of Panacea, Michael Jerkins, MD added, "Emergency physicians work on the front lines, around the clock. Panacea Financial offers solutions to meet the financial needs of these physicians with our 24/7 support, and services designed specifically for every stage of their training and practice. We're proud to have partnered with ACEP to further our mission of giving doctors a banking experience they deserve and allow them to practice with less financial stress."

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a division of Primis (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for physicians, by physicians.

About the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org .

