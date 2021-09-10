Panacea Financial Joins the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Member Advantage Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), a division of Primis Financial Corp. that provides financial services for physicians and dentists through all stages of their training and practice, has joined the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Member Advantage Program, an exclusive AAOS member-only program that offers a wide range of discounts and member savings on the most reliable and relevant products and services. As a program partner, Panacea will serve as a preferred banking and lending provider to AAOS' 39,000 orthopaedic surgeons.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Orthopaedic surgeons work extremely hard for their patients and deserve a bank that works just as hard to make their life easier. With loans designed just for surgeons, nationwide digital banking, and 24/7 live customer service, Panacea Financial is proud to serve AAOS and its members."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors on the premise that traditional banks simply do not understand the financial needs of medical and dental professionals. Panacea provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians and dentists throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Through the Panacea Financial Foundation, their non-profit arm, they have dedicated funding to expand the ethnic and racial diversity of the medical field. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including checking and savings accounts, PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

"We are pleased to welcome Panacea to the AAOS Member Advantage Program," said Ben Harkinson, vice president, AAOS Commercial Solutions. "Together with our partners, we strive to offer value-added solutions to support AAOS members. With access to reputable products and services, orthopaedic surgeons can find relevant resources that support their needs."

Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added, "As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopaedic surgeons have been faced with an ever-changing clinical landscape. Panacea is proud to support our orthopaedic colleagues through this challenging time with physician-centric services."

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health.

It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices.

The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

