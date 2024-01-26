Panacea Financial Named Exclusive Practice Finance Provider for American Dental Association Members across the United States

Panacea Financial to provide ADA members with financial products and services to help dental practices thrive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial and ADA Member Advantage, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Dental Association, announced today that Panacea has been selected as the newly endorsed and exclusively recommended practice finance provider for the association's over 159,000 members across the United States.

Panacea Financial's expertise in practice finance, combined with the ADA's strong network and resources, creates a valuable synergy that will benefit the dental community. The endorsement will provide ADA Members with access to specialized financial products designed just for dentists.

"We are proud to announce our relationship with the American Dental Association," said Tyler Stafford, CFA, President and Co-Founder of Panacea Financial. "Our organizations' mutual commitment to dentists is at the core of this collaboration. This partnership further signifies Panacea's unwavering dedication to providing specialized financial solutions, empowering dentists to elevate their practices and deliver exceptional patient care."

"We were impressed by the expertise and resources that will be available to ADA Members. Their dedicated focus on dentists, their experienced practice financing team, and their solutions to finance not only practice acquisition and expansion, but partner buy ins and group expansions really show an understanding of the evolving state of dentistry in this country," stated Bill Bulman, Chair of the ADA Member Advantage Board of Directors.

With the help of Panacea, ADA member dentists can start, build and grow their practices through specialized credit structures, industry-leading decisioning times, concierge-level service and experienced advice, while enjoying member-exclusive pricing.

"Panacea Financial exists to help doctors, and having helped thousands of doctors and their practices across the country, we have seen the positive impact we can have for dentists as they strive to deliver the best care to their patients," said Michael Jerkins, MD, M.Ed, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Panacea Financial. "Panacea continues to provide innovative ways to support dental practice owners through an evolving dental industry, and we are excited for the opportunity to meet the needs of even more dentists through this endorsement."

For more information visit https://panaceafinancial.com/ada.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Bank, focuses on providing world class financial services for dentists, physicians, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice. Panacea offers a full suite of banking and technology solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Through the Panacea Financial Foundation, its non-profit arm, the Company is dedicated to expanding ethnic and racial diversity within the medical field, providing more than $200,00 in scholarships and grants to underrepresented minority medical students, residents, and fellows since 2021. For more information, visit https://panaceafinancial.com. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the American Dental Association

The not-for-profit ADA is the nation's largest dental association, representing 159,000 dentist members. The premier source of oral health information, the ADA has advocated for the public's health and promoted the art and science of dentistry since 1859. The ADA's state-of-the-art research facilities develop and test dental products and materials that have advanced the practice of dentistry and made the patient experience more positive. The ADA Seal of Acceptance long has been a valuable and respected guide to consumer dental care products. The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), published monthly, is the ADA's flagship publication and the best-read scientific journal in dentistry. For more information about the ADA, visit ADA.org. For more information on oral health, including prevention, care and treatment of dental disease, visit the ADA's consumer website MouthHealthy.org.

