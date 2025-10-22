Panacea Healthcare Solutions to Present and Sponsor the 49th Annual New Jersey and Metro Philadelphia HFMA Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation in the 49th Annual New Jersey and Metro Philadelphia HFMA Conference that will be held from October 29–31, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As a national leader in comprehensive financial, revenue integrity, and clinical services and software, Panacea is honored to support HFMA's mission to advance the business of healthcare through innovation, education, and collaboration.

"HFMA's New Jersey and Metro Philadelphia Conference brings together some of the most forward-thinking leaders in healthcare finance," said Kevin Chmura, Chief Executive Officer of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "We're honored to contribute to this tradition by sharing insights that help organizations enhance their financial sustainability while meeting ever-changing regulatory requirements."

Panacea executives Govind (Govi) Goyal, President, Financial Services Division, and BreAnn Meadows, President, Revenue Integrity & First Healthcare Compliance Division, will present a breakout session titled:

CDM Shape-Up: Strengthening Charge Integrity, Avoiding Supply Denials, and Strategic Pricing for Supplies and Pharmacy

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 3:20 PM–4:10 PM ET | Brighton Ballroom 3

This session provides a comprehensive overview of the vital role a compliant and accurate Charge Description Master (CDM) plays in supporting both revenue integrity and regulatory compliance. As hospitals and health systems face heightened scrutiny under CMS price transparency regulations, maintaining an up-to-date and strategically aligned CDM has never been more critical.

The presentation will examine current challenges in billing for medical supplies and pharmacy items—especially with changing payer requirements for HCPCS coding and medical necessity documentation. Attendees will gain practical strategies to reduce supply-related claim denials, align internal pricing data with market benchmarks, and prepare for upcoming strategic pricing initiatives that enhance both financial and compliance performance.

Key learning objectives include understanding the CDM's central role in price transparency, recognizing payer trends and edits related to supply and implant charges, identifying root causes of denials, and applying practical strategies to maintain defensible, compliant, and strategically priced CDMs.

"Charge integrity is the foundation of both compliance and financial success," said BreAnn Meadows, President, Revenue Integrity & First Healthcare Compliance Division. "As payer edits become more complex, hospitals must take a proactive approach to maintaining a clean, compliant CDM—one that not only minimizes denials but also supports transparent, defensible pricing."

"Our session focuses on empowering providers to align pricing, reimbursement, and compliance strategies through data-driven insight," added Govi Goyal, President, Financial Services Division. "By strengthening the CDM and leveraging strategic pricing analytics, hospitals can protect revenue and better position themselves for value-based care and future contracting demands."

In addition to presenting, Panacea is proud to sponsor the conference luncheon, offering attendees a valuable opportunity to network with peers and industry leaders while engaging in discussions about emerging financial and compliance priorities across the healthcare landscape.

About Panacea Healthcare Solutions

Panacea Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive financial, revenue integrity, and clinical services and software to healthcare organizations nationwide. The company's innovative tools and expert consulting services empower hospitals, health systems, and physician practices to achieve compliance, optimize revenue, and drive sustainable financial performance.

To learn more, visit www.panaceainc.com.

