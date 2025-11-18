Panacea Life Sciences Holdings (OTCID: PLSH) and Benivita Inc. Launch Benivita PLSH -- a New Era in Direct-to-Consumer Virtual Benefits

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ("PLSH") today announced the launch of Benivita PLSH, a groundbreaking venture with Benivita Inc., designed to revolutionize access to non-insurance benefits, virtual telemedicine services, and lifestyle wellness programs across the United States. "Every 20 years, a new technology reshapes how people live and work," said Jon Guzman, CEO of Benivita Inc. "Our platform is driving that shift, bringing telemedicine and consumer benefits directly to Americans."

A First-of-Its-Kind Platform

Benivita PLSH will combine three powerhouse elements: PLSH's operational and financial infrastructure, Benivita's global expertise in direct and multi-level marketing, and New Benefits, Inc.'s decades-long leadership in benefit aggregation. The result is a platform offering individuals and families direct access to the same benefit networks typically reserved for corporate employees — at an affordable, fixed monthly rate with no deductibles, copays, or insurance requirements.

New Benefits Inc. of Addison, Texas — the nation's largest aggregator of non-insurance benefit programs, serving more than 25 million members through Fortune 500 companies and major organizations — provides the exclusive license that anchors the partnership. Its high-profile clients include:

UnitedHealthcare

TransAmerica

Marsh McLennan, the largest insurance broker in the world, with $24B in annual revenue

Brown & Brown, the 6th largest insurance broker in the world, with $4.8B in annual revenue

eBay

Red Lobster

Burger King

The Container Store

The Women's LPGA

The largest oil union in the country

Tyson Foods

Sally's Beauty Supplies

Samaritan Ministries

Touchstone Energy

"Benivita PLSH isn't here to play small, we are flipping the script," said Jessica Marie Guzman, Co-CEO of Benivita PLSH. "We're tearing down the walls that kept benefits out of reach and putting them directly into the hands of everyday families — all at one simple price."

Members gain 24/7 access to virtual urgent care, as well as primary care and mental wellness visits available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in their time zone. They also enjoy discounted prescriptions, dental and vision savings, and a nationwide network of providers. Plans start at $59.95 per month for individuals, $69.95 for couples or parent/child, and $89.95 for families of up to five.

Expanded Benefits Beyond Traditional Care

Additional perks include discounted lab work, imaging, blood tests, diabetic supplies, travel savings, cashback, fitness and recreation discounts, and pet prescriptions — all at preferred rates. These benefits help families save on everyday wellness and lifestyle expenses, without traditional insurance or hidden fees.

Market Opportunity

The U.S. telemedicine market was valued at $81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $395.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.3%, according to Global Market Insights. Benivita PLSH aims to capture significant market share in this fast-growing segment by delivering a scalable, membership-based platform that's affordable, transparent, and easy to use.

Powered by Advanced Technology

The venture integrates By Design Technologies (Tampa, FL) — a SaaS platform for customer genealogy, commissions, and e-commerce tracking — and Shapetech Solutions (New York), which provides API middleware connecting vendors, service providers, and transactions in real time.

Clear Path to Profitability

Financial projections show EBITDA of $1.2 million in 2026, $5.2 million in 2027, and $8.3 million in 2028, with a goal of enrolling 100,000 members within 36 to 60 months. Benivita PLSH is initially focused on reaching historically underserved markets, including the rapidly expanding U.S. Latino population — now more than 65 million strong and representing nearly 20% of the nation's population. If treated as its own economy, the U.S. Latino market would rank as the fifth largest in the world, with a GDP exceeding $4.1 trillion, according to the 2024 Latino Donor Collaborative U.S. Latino GDP Report. "Our goal is simple — transparency, compliance, and scale," said Donna Marie Serritella, Chief Compliance Officer of Benivita PLSH. "This partnership unites three proven leaders in their fields to deliver something the market hasn't seen before: real affordable benefits access at a national level."

PLSH will own 100% of the newly formed Colorado LLC, Benivita PLSH, providing initial operating capital and issuing 16 million restricted common shares to Benivita Inc., with performance-based incentives totaling up to 125 million common shares tied to EBITDA performance on a one-to-one basis. Benivita Inc. will also hold two seats on the PLSH Board of Directors. Leslie Buttorff, CEO of PLSH stated "This agreement positions PLSH at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. economy. By combining scalable technology with real-world benefits, we're unlocking tremendous long-term value for our shareholders and our members alike. We hope to combine our CBD product mix with these medical benefits."

About Benivita Inc.

Benivita Inc. is a privately held Arizona corporation with experience in the global distribution of health and wellness products. Its principals have decades of collective expertise in the direct marketing and multi-level marketing (MLM) industries, supporting companies with worldwide reach. Benivita Inc. is owned by Contractors Wholesale Warehouse (CWW), a California corporation that serves as an investment holding company. CWW operates across multiple sectors, including manufacturing and distribution of health and wellness products, telemedicine for the corporate sector, real estate investment and development, and private equity ventures. Benivita PLSH extends this mission by delivering simple, affordable, human-first care for families nationwide.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (PLSH)

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a holding company organized as a plant-based natural health ingredient and product company, specializing in the development, research, and distribution of products within the $134B and rapidly growing natural health and wellness market segment for both humans and animals. The company's first subsidiary, Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS), (www.panacealife.com) is dedicated to the distribution of premium-quality nutraceuticals, cannabinoids and other natural, plant-based ingredients and products.

