LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, located outside of Boulder, CO, expands their human and pet hemp oil products line with the launch of Panacea Equine now available for veterinarians, horse owners and those in the performance horse industry.

Panacea Life Sciences Launches Vet-Grade Hemp Oil Tablets for the Equine Industry - Panacea Equine alleviates pain and promotes exercise recovery for aging and performance horses.

"Similar to humans, horses suffer from a wide range of health issues, especially for aging and performance horses," explains Dr. James Baumgartner, President of Panacea Life Sciences. "Extracted from industrial hemp plants, the phytocannabinoids in Panacea Equine provide potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties to help horses recover from exercise-induced joint damage and alleviate the symptoms of osteoarthritis." Hemp oil has also has been shown to have calming effects to reduce anxiety.

Panacea Equine offers an alternative to conventional veterinary-prescribed medication and intravenous injections often resulting in adverse side effects. Provided as a chewable hemp oil tablet, Panacea Equine offers horse owners and those in the horse industry an all-natural, non-invasive treatment method.

"In tablet form, each dose contains the described specific amount of hemp oil as opposed to liquid solutions where dosing per dropper full can be rather inconsistent," Dr. Baumgartner said. "Per the dosing guidelines, Panacea's 75 mg tablet is effective for overall equine health maintenance, exercise recovery and pain relief." He also noted that an additional tablet could be taken per day to treat for chronic pain, pre-race performance, and post-race exercise recovery.

Unlike other hemp oil products available, Panacea products contain zero THC, the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.

In addition to their equine product, Panacea Life Sciences offers a line of human products: FAST, a high bioavailability sublingual tablet, DAILY, a phytocannabinoid-rich soft gel; and SOOTHE, an all-natural moisturizer with essential oils applied topically to relieve aches and pains. Panacea CANINE, their recently launched pet product, offers relief for aging pets suffering from pain, cancer, joint issues, post-surgery complications and anxiety.

Coming to stores soon, Panacea products can currently be purchased online at https://panacealife.com.

