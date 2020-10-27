Panacea Tattoo Removal Offers a Second Chance with Laser Tattoo Removal Featuring the Astanza Duality in Grand Junction, CO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Tattoo Removal, an up-and-coming laser tattoo removal business in Grand Junction, Colorado, is giving people a fresh start with laser tattoo removal using the Astanza Duality laser. Panacea Tattoo Removal is a judgment-free clinic that specializes in removing unwanted tattoos no matter the motivation for removal. They provide complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, fading existing ink in preparation for a cover-up tattoo, and facial services.

"I've owned tattoo shops for eight years and worked as an experienced laser technician and esthetician for five. There's nothing more rewarding than helping someone feel happy and confident in their skin. Hence the name Panacea Tattoo Removal, named after the goddess of remedy. My aim with this business is to help remove tattoo regret and ultimately remedy the unwanted ink people no longer desire," said Brieanna Calandrella, owner. "I knew if I was going make Panacea Tattoo Removal a reality, I would need a laser that could perform to the high standards that I set for my business. The Astanza Duality has exceeded my expectations and I'm so excited to deliver the best tattoo removal results in Grand Junction with this cutting-edge laser."

Panacea Tattoo Removal has invested in the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser to perform all treatments. This powerful laser system is trusted by leading tattoo removal practices worldwide thanks to its reliability and power. The Duality produces 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths which target a wide variety of popular ink pigments and are safe to use on all skin types, even darker skin tones. The Duality's ultra-short pulse duration and high pulse energy create intense peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster tattoo fading.

"Brieanna is a true tattoo removal expert who is extremely knowledgeable about the procedure and equally as passionate," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Account Manager. "Her dedication to great results and patient care coupled with the Duality laser is sure to make Panacea Tattoo Removal the #1 destination for removing unwanted ink in the greater Grand Junction area."

In celebration of their grand opening, Panacea Tattoo Removal is offering first-time clients 20% off tattoo removal treatment packages and $20 off initial dermaplaning appointments for the month of November.

ABOUT PANACEA TATTOO REMOVAL

Panacea Tattoo Removal is a laser tattoo removal focused practice in Grand Junction, Colorado. They specialize in removing unwanted tattoos and also offer facial services including dermaplaning. Treatments are performed by Brieanna Calandrella, master esthetician and laser technician, and medically supervised by Dr. Paula Marchionda MD, MPH, BSN.

Panacea Tattoo Removal offers free tattoo assessments and consultations. To book a consultation, call (970) 361-5166 or visit https://www.panaceatattooremoval.com/. Panacea Tattoo Removal is located at 624 Rae Lynn St. #B STE 102, Grand Junction, CO 81505.

ABOUT ASTANZA LASER

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

