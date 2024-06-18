Panache Ventures Opens the Market

Jun 18, 2024, 10:50 ET

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - General Partners of Panache Ventures and CEOs of their portfolio companies joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market and celebrate the firm's continued success in seeding Canada's most innovative technology startups.

Panache Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital fund, uniquely positioned with a coast-to-coast presence and extensive networks across Canada and the US. Led by a team of experienced operators and fund managers, Panache Ventures invests in visionary entrepreneurs and helps them transform their ideas into successful high-growth companies.

