PanAgora Asset Management Appoints Jason Gaunt Head of Trading and Implementation

Mr. Gaunt is a veteran trader with more than 15 years of experience spanning both the buy and sell side. The last five years of his career have been spent with PanAgora as a senior trader on the equity investments team. In this role, Mr. Gaunt was responsible for the implementation of client portfolios that employ the Firm's equity investment strategies and equity trading for investment strategies across PanAgora's broader platform. Before joining the Firm in 2013, Mr. Gaunt was a senior sales trader at Susquehanna Financial Group. He also held trading positions at MFS, Jefferies, Riversource/American Express and LightKeeper Investments.

"During his tenure with the Firm, Jason has consistently demonstrated that he is a gifted trader and talented business leader," said George Mussalli, Chief Investment Officer, Equities at PanAgora. "We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber serve as our head of trading and implementation, and look forward to his continued success at the Firm."

Mr. Gaunt is a holder of both the Chartered Market Technician and Financial Risk Management designations.

About PanAgora Asset Management:

Founded in 1989, PanAgora Asset Management is a leading global investment firm which utilizes sophisticated quantitative techniques that incorporate fundamental insights and vast amounts of market information spanning absolute and relative return strategies within alternative, risk premia and active equity disciplines. PanAgora had approximately $54 billion of client assets under management, as of December 31, 2017. More information can be found by visiting www.panagora.com.

