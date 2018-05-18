PanAgora Asset Management Appoints Yosef Zweibach Head of Business Strategy & Investor Relations

Prior to joining PanAgora, Mr. Zweibach spent more than eight years at Barclays Capital where he served as Global Head of Quantitative Sales. During his time with the firm, he assembled and led a team of professionals that became one of Wall Street's most respected quant units. Prior to Barclays, Mr. Zweibach served as a paratrooper in the Israeli Defense Forces.

"Yosef is a proven investment leader with an extensive background in systematic quant investing that will benefit us as we continue to enhance our platform and meet investors' needs," said George Mussalli, Chief Investment Officer, Equities at PanAgora. "We are looking forward to benefiting from his industry relationships and expertise."

Mr. Zweibach earned a B.A. in Management from Boston University. He is currently a board member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and on the membership committee of the Q group, an internationally-recognized institution that provides quantitative research from leading scholars in the field to investment professionals.

About PanAgora Asset Management:

Founded in 1989, PanAgora Asset Management is a leading global investment firm which utilizes sophisticated quantitative techniques that incorporate fundamental insights and vast amounts of market information spanning absolute and relative return strategies within alternative, risk premia and active equity disciplines. PanAgora had approximately $54 billion of client assets under management, as of December 31, 2017. More information can be found by visiting www.panagora.com.

