PanAgora Asset Management Now Accepting Submissions for 17th Annual Dr. Richard A. Crowell Prize

Conceived in 2001, the Crowell Prize recognizes and awards new and cutting-edge academic research that connects theory and practice in the field of quantitative investment. Papers are judged by a Reading Committee comprised of senior members of PanAgora's Quantitative Research Group on their originality, quality of exposition and analytical rigor. First, second and third place winners each receive a monetary prize. The winner is also presented with a unique opportunity to partake in co-publishing research throughout the year and attending a conference of their choice with PanAgora executives. Dissertation-stage graduate students, academics and faculty at accredited academic institutions are encouraged to submit their work.

The Crowell Prize has been awarded to many renowned academics over the past 17 years. Noteworthy winners have included:

Christopher Malloy, Professor in the Finance Unit at Harvard Business School, and a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Lauren Cohen, Professor in the Finance & Entrepreneurial Management Units at Harvard Business School and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Robert Korajczyk, Professor of Finance, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a Principal and Investment Committee Member at Chicago Alternative Investment Partners.

Ronnie Sadka, Senior Associate Dean for faculty, chairperson and professor of Finance, and the Seidner Family Faculty Fellow at the Carroll School of Management, Boston College.

Leonid Kogan, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Professor of Management and a Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Andrew Ang, Head of Factor Investing Strategies and BlackRock's Factor-Based Strategies Group

Inquiries and submissions should be sent via email to seminar@panagora.com. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2018, after which up to 10 applicants will be chosen to present their research at PanAgora in Boston, MA.

About PanAgora Asset Management:

Founded in 1989, PanAgora Asset Management is a leading global investment firm which utilizes sophisticated quantitative techniques that incorporate fundamental insights and vast amounts of market information spanning absolute and relative return strategies within alternative, risk premia and active equity disciplines. PanAgora had approximately $54 billion of client assets under management, as of December 31, 2017. More information can be found by visiting www.panagora.com.

