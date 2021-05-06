Panalgo Wins 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform"

"We are honored to be recognized with this award for innovation," said Joseph Menzin, PhD, CEO of Panalgo. "We built IHD with the intention of disrupting healthcare analytics. We took the slow, manual process of traditional custom programming and streamlined it to allow organizations to be far more productive and answer the questions that impact their businesses more rapidly. Our vision is to create a common analytics language, so that healthcare stakeholders across the ecosystem can analyze data, communicate results, and collaborate seamlessly and in real time."

The MedTech Breakthrough awards recognize outstanding digital health and medical technology companies that are disrupting healthcare. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries. Past winners have included Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Teva and other top medical and digital health innovators.

"In today's competitive market, where speed to insights provides a competitive edge, IHD is a breakthrough platform that is disrupting the healthcare analytics paradigm and allowing organizations to scale their in-house analytics capabilities so more insights can be generated and shared," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Panalgo team for winning our 'Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform' award for 2021."

About Panalgo

Panalgo, formerly BHE, provides software that streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) software empowers teams to generate and share trustworthy results faster, enabling more impactful decisions. To learn more, visit us at https://www.panalgo.com . To request a demo of our IHD software, please contact us at [email protected] .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

