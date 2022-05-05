Panalgo Wins “AI Innovation Award” in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Panalgo's IHD Data Science module is an add-on module to the company's market-leading Instant Health Data (IHD) platform, which streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. IHD Data Science enables healthcare researchers to incorporate the power of machine learning (ML) into their analyses and uncover novel insights. In 2021, Panalgo's IHD analytics platform was recognized as the "Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform" by MedTech Breakthrough.

"We are honored to win a second award from MedTech Breakthrough. As healthcare data continues to grow in both complexity and volume, machine learning is becoming increasingly important. We built IHD Data Science as a way for users to easily access a variety of machine learning techniques and expand their predictive capabilities," said Jordan Menzin, CEO of Panalgo. "We believe our Data Science module is an essential tool in the analytics toolbox, and to receive recognition for that is gratifying."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries. Past winners have included Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Cerner, and other top companies.

"Panalgo's IHD Data Science is breaking down the barrier of healthcare data complexities by making advanced, ML-driven analytics accessible for healthcare staff that may or may not be technical," said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. "We extend our hearty congratulations to Panalgo for another MedTech Breakthrough Award; this time for the 'AI Innovation Award."

About Panalgo

Panalgo provides software that streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) software empowers teams to generate and share trustworthy results faster, enabling more impactful decisions. To learn more, visit us at panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn. To request a demo of our IHD software, please contact us at [email protected].

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

