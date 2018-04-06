Panama adopts new immigration measures to enhance tourism and trade with Europe and other emerging countries

The first decree, signed by President Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez and Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt establishes that visas issued by countries that make up the Schengen Area (covering 26 countries in Europe) must be multiple entry, must have been previously used in the granting country, and its validity must be no less than one year at the time of entry into Panamanian territory.

The second decree, also signed by the president and the Minister of Security, establishes that the stamped visas for Indian citizens may be issued by the Consulates of the Republic of Panama in the Republic of India, and their cost will be US$50.00, as established in the standardization of consular fees. The migratory category of stamped visa is the same as that currently applied to citizens of countries such as the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, whose stamped visas are issued by the National Immigration Service after carrying out the migratory checks and corresponding security from diplomatic offices.

With the entry into force of both Decrees, the Government of President Varela reaffirms its commitment to a migration policy that guarantees more orderly and secure flows, while seeking to attract more visitors from the largest markets at the international level and the main emerging economies of the world, which represents new perspectives and growth opportunities for the country in terms of investment and trade.

The decision is part of a diplomatic effort to strengthen ties with world powers and make rapprochements with regions with which Panama historically has not had close relations: Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, India and Australia.

This foreign policy of diversification, led by President Juan Carlos Varela and coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been called the "Falcon Policy." It is based on five strategic axes of work, which include: the promotion of political dialogue, commercial exchange, the strengthening of the country's connectivity, as well as the positioning of Panama as the preferred destination for tourists and the exchange of good practices through of cooperation.

SOURCE Government of Panama