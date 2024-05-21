Panama as a Bleisure Destination: Exploring the Integration of Business and Pleasure with Marriott Panama Hotel as an Authentic Host.

PANAMA CITY, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant landscape of Panama City has come into focus this year as a favored bleisure destination. Travelers discover this city as a place where modernity meets a captivating historical legacy, inviting exploration of both business and leisure pursuits. Amidst this array of enriching experiences, Marriott Panama Hotel emerges as a stellar choice for those seeking an authentic hotel experience.

Marriott Panama Hotel

The Marriott Panama Hotel offers a magnificent experience of hospitality and comfort. With 21 event rooms and a convention center that can accommodate up to 2000 people, many bleisure travelers may need to organize or attend events, meetings, or conferences during their stay in Panama. This hotel provides sophisticated spaces for hosting business events of any size, backed by a team of experts in event organization and conventions, and talented chefs who work closely to create customized menus that reflect the tastes and needs of each occasion.

However, the excellence of the Marriott Panama Hotel goes beyond its event spaces and culinary offerings. All hotel rooms are designed to offer an immersive accommodation experience, with internet access and spacious desks that invite those working remotely to reach new levels from the comfort of their room. Additionally, the hotel offers internet access in all areas, including the spectacular pool terrace overlooking the iconic Cerro Ancón, creating an inspiring environment for creativity and productivity.

"At the Marriott Panama Hotel, we understand the importance of providing an environment that facilitates work and relaxation," states Glenn Simon, the hotel's general manager. "Our strategic location, combined with our modern amenities, allows our guests to make the most of their time in Panama City, whether they are here for business or pleasure."

The location of the Marriott Panama Hotel adds another level of convenience for business travelers, as it is located just meters away from Panama's national transportation terminal, close to business centers, and the city's main tourist attractions, such as the Panama Canal, Casco Antiguo, and Amador Causeway. Additionally, just outside the hotel's door, guests can access Albrook Mall, the largest shopping center in Latin America, for an unparalleled shopping experience.

With its unwavering commitment to excellence in service, guest comfort, and attention to detail, the Marriott Panama Hotel continues to be a wonderful choice for those who want to experience the best of Panama City.

