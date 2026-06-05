PANAMA-BUENA VISTA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

New Agreement Delivers Higher Wages, Health Care Improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 243 workers at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, represented by Teamsters Local 87, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new agreement with the K-8 public school district which serves the Bakersfield community across 25 schools.

"This strong agreement is vital for me, my colleagues, and our students across the district," said Joseph Diaz, a maintenance department worker and chief shop steward. "When negotiations began, we knew that we needed to remain united to get what we deserve and ensure we can continue to show up for our students when they need us most. Improved wages and health care benefits mean our departments can remain fully staffed to make sure students have access to a good public education."

The new agreement includes a one-time $1,000 bonus for all full-time workers, pro-rated payment for part-time workers in the bargaining unit, and strengthened health care language with a no-cost employee premium included in the base health care plan. Workers in the unit span dozens of job classifications across several departments throughout the district.

"This agreement reflects important protections and improvements for every member. The dedication and unity shown by our stewards and members at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District throughout negotiations brought this strong contract across the finish line," said John Moralez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 87.

Teamsters Local 87 proudly represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Bakersfield, California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal87.org.

Contact:

Alex Banash, (510) 418-2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 87