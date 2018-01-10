Panamax Partners With Trriple to Transform UAE's Digital Payments

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624908/Panamax_Logo.jpg )

The UAE market has an aggressive digital payments market - thanks to a combined push from the government, along with a supporting regulatory framework from the UAE Central Bank.

As a result, Panamax Partners believes the UAE is poised for fast growth in digital payments. The UAE market has 83 percent penetration of smartphones, according to Nimmök Consulting, and a sizable population of the under-served and un-served in terms of banking and financial services.

"When UAE organizations enable digital payments, they need to provide the peace-of-mind to customers that their transactions are secure," said Paolo Gagliardi, Chief Executive Officer, Trriple. "Trriple's partnership with Panamax Partners ensures that we have the world-class technology infrastructure to support secure, fast, and convenient digital payments and transactions, and further drive adoption of our recently-launched mWallet."

By joining forces with Trriple, Panamax Partners foresees a wide range of ways for digital payments to transform daily lives and businesses, especially in banking and finance, retail, utilities, and telecommunications.

Panamax Partners also believes that our partnership will support advanced digital payment use cases with innovative technologies such as Near-Field Communication (NFC), Host Card Emulation (HCE), and QR Codes.

Panamax's MobiFin has been a market leader in offering secure and modular mobile finance solution to the mobile network operators, MVNOs, Mobile Money Service Providers (MMSPs), Merchants, Banks and Financial Institutions.

About MobiFin:

MobiFin is an award winning Mobile Financial & Digital Payment platform, which brings innovative service catalogs and disruptive & affordable consumer transaction interfaces. MobiFin orchestrates and is a matured solution which brings flexibility and service capabilities to build a digital ecosystem.

About Panamax:

Panamax Inc is a technology business vertical of Bankai Group, with a proven track record of providing robust and secured technology solutions with strong multi lingual and global service support catering to Telecom Operators, Banks and Wallet Service Providers.

Panamax offers world renowned solutions focusing on domains of Network Switching Subsystems (SBC, Switches and Unified Communication), Business Support Subsystems (Converged Partner Settlement/Interconnect Billing Solutions, Roaming Billing Solutions) and Mobile Financial and Payment Solution.

