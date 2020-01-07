PanAmerican Clinical Research Expands Leadership Team

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PanAmerican Clinical Research, delivering research and patient recruitment services in South, Central, and North America, adds Mitchell Parrish and Kraig Keeter to its executive leadership team.

"I'm thrilled with the addition of our new leadership," said Kathy Lenhard, CEO. "Both executives bring the talent, leadership, and breadth of experience necessary to continue PanAmerican's expansion and to keep the organization at the forefront of the global clinical research community."

Mitchell Parrish is PanAmerican's incoming President and General Counsel. Prior to PanAmerican, Mitchell served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Quorum Review, Inc. and organizational leader of Kinetiq, Quorum's clinical trial consulting and software development division. Under his leadership the company established itself as a dominant player in clinical research and was acquired in March, 2019 in one of the largest transactions ever for a commercial IRB. He is Faculty for the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, on the Steering Committee for Harvard's Multi-Regional Clinical Trial Center, and on the Board of Directors for Life Science Washington.

"PanAmerican has catapulted its growth as a leader in clinical research in Latin America," said Kathy. "I'm looking forward to working with Mitchell, as his leadership and expertise in clinical research and regulatory affairs is unmatched."

Kraig Keeter joins PanAmerican as Vice President of Global Operations. Kraig brings over 25 years of experience improving global clinical research performance and successfully supporting the development of life changing drugs from pre-IND development to NDA approval and through post marketing. He comes to PanAmerican from Takeda Pharmaceuticals where he served in multiple global leadership positions.

"We are excited to welcome Kraig to PanAmerican Clinical Research," said Maria Reyes, Medical Director at PanAmerican. "Having been instrumental in strategic initiatives in pharmaceutical development and with an impressive resume in leading highly complex global clinical trials, he is well-positioned to lead a new era of exponential growth."

About PanAmerican Clinical Research

PanAmerican Clinical Research serves pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, and global health organizations in South, Central, and North America. PanAmerican's community-oriented and patient-centric approach produces unparalleled patient recruitment & retention and the highest quality data. With experienced research physicians in major clinics and limited-resource communities, PanAmerican delivers results while providing health services and education to underserved populations – driving research outcomes and building healthier communities. For more information, visit www.panamclinicalresearch.com.

