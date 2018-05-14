Panamint Valley Limestone Expands Operation to Service California Market Needs in Quicklime and Hydrated Lime Markets

TRONA, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panamint Valley Limestone, Inc., announced development of the PVL Lime plant in Trona, California. The site and air emissions credits have been acquired, the Conditional Use Permit process has started, and studies and preliminary engineering have been initiated. The PVL Lime plant will be located on a site northwest of the existing Searles Valley Minerals and ACE Cogeneration industrial facilities on a highly disturbed brownfield site. The PVL plant will convert high quality limestone rock, quarried from the company's established limestone quarry in the Panamint Valley, into 400 tons per day of high value Quick Lime and Hydrated Lime products used in cement, soil conditioning, water treatment and industrial processes.

The PVL lime plant, costing $45,000,000, will be the only producer of lime in the state of California, where currently all lime used is imported from out of state. This new industry in California will provide much needed jobs in the local economy and add a significant asset to the San Bernardino County tax base. Thirty to forty well-paying jobs will be added.

Impact to the environment will be minimized by location on an already disturbed industrial site. State-of-the-art emissions control equipment will be installed to minimize air emissions and very little water will be required. There will be no liquid or solid waste streams. Lime production is slated to begin in early 2021.

