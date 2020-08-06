Panamorph's Reactive Progressive Imaging Technology Leverages AI to Dramatically Accelerate Mobile Apps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamorph, Inc. today announced a suite of acquirable proprietary technologies, proposing a fundamental change in how images are delivered over mobile devices. "Images are clearly the bottleneck of bandwidth," said Shawn Kelly, CEO of Panamorph. "Every day billions of people are zooming on smartphone images so they can see them better, so website and app programmers are sending higher quality images in advance just in case someone zooms, at a significant hit to speed, but with lower quality than what people ultimately want so they don't totally choke the user experience. It's a terrible compromise, but that's where we are today."

The company's suite of technologies supports an alternate approach of first delivering bandwidth-limited images with sufficient quality for their initial display. These images are then augmented with progressively higher quality using additional downloaded data as an automated, intelligent reaction to specific user zooming gestures, as guided by learned user desires through data mining of previous interactions.

"The key to all this is to dramatically reduce bandwidth requirements until and unless a higher requirement is indicated by current or historical user actions. Otherwise, if somebody zooms on a single image, then it is a huge waste to improve all the other images on their display, to improve that particular image beyond the quality the user needs, and especially to have initially sent higher quality images in advance just in case they zoom. Reactive mobile zooming is a fantastic tool for taking the bloat out of wireless applications while taking advantage of the data generated by zoom interactions to intelligently anticipate the best experience for the next user."

The company is offering its suite of patented and patent-pending technologies for sale rather than diverting its current focus. "These technologies all originated from our development of motion picture delivery and display algorithms," continued Kelly. "But it became immediately obvious that what ended up as reactive mobile zooming would have a huge impact not only on faster content delivery but the whole new world of data mining for AI predictive algorithms, ultimately leading to optimized sales and marketing operations. After all, images are the most immediately engaging content per unit of bandwidth. It only makes sense to start measuring and adapting to those engagements for the benefit of everyone."

Panamorph, Inc., is the world's leading and most recommended anamorphic projection lens manufacturer and developer of associated digital video processing algorithms for the distribution and presentation of major motion pictures with a legacy in home cinema soon extending into commercial venues.

For more information and a list of intellectual property assets, please send an email to Panamorph at [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Panamorph, Inc.